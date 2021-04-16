New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Shacknews Twitch Highlights: Dauntless, The Stimulus Games, and Our 25th Anniversary

Let's recap our exciting week in streaming with Shacknews Twitch Highlights.
Donovan Erskine
1

Livestreaming is a big part of what we do here at Shacknews. From engaging let’s plays, to gaming news, and in-depth discussions, we’ve got a variety of shows that go live every week on our Twitch channel. However, it’d be quite the task for any one person to catch every minute of every stream, so we edit the best moments of the week into a small package we like to call Shacknews Twitch Highlights. The latest episode is up and ready for viewing.

This week’s Shacknews Twitch Highlights open up with the most recent episode of Pop! Goes the Culture! Hosts Donovan and Greg discuss the latest clip from the upcoming Ghostbusters Afterlife movie, while the stream is interrupted by an actual ghost. If you’re a big fan of film and television, Pop! Goes the Culture! is the place to be.

We then visit a very special stream, as we dove into some Dauntless with the developers behind the game. Every so often, TJ Denzer and Bryan Lefler are joined by a couple of developers from Phoenix Labs to play through the latest content in Dauntless, while also getting a behind-the-scenes look at the game’s creation.

This week, Shacknews celebrated its 25-year anniversary! We were originally founded on April 14, 1996, and did a whole lot to celebrate. We had a special ShackStream, where the staff got together to duke it out in some Quake. Shacknews was originally a quake fan site, so it just felt right.

That about covers it for this week’s Shacknews Twitch Highlights. If you want to see these streams in full, be sure to follow us on Twitch. For more highlight videos, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews on YouTube.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola