Shacknews Twitch Highlights: Zelda 2, Teardown, and the Stimulus Games

A new round of Shacknews Twitch Highlights have arrived.
Donovan Erskine
If you’re familiar with Shacknews, then you know the deal when it comes to livestreaming. We love doing it, as evident by the fact that we’ve got shows going up every day of the week. However, it’s understandable that no one person can reasonably consume every minute of every stream that we do, and thus Shacknews Twitch Highlights were born. The latest episode of Shacknews Twitch Highlights is out now for the week of April 5, so prepare to be wowed.

This week’s Shacknews Twitch Highlights begins with Indie-licious. Indie-licious celebrated its one-year anniversary recently, so host TJ Denzer held a special episode to commemorate the milestone. TJ went through some of his favorite games previously featured on Indie-licious. This included Streets of Rage 4, Fireworks Mania, and Teardown. Check out the video to see his full top ten.

Host Jan Peek took a break from the high-flying antics of Shack Air in order to get grounded with some American Truck Simulator. The Shacknews truck hit the streets looking as stylish ever, with Lola mudflaps to top it all off. Watch as Jan drives through Washington State and Vancouver, delivering precious cargo.

Stevetendo is also featured in this episode of Shacknews Twitch Highlights. Hosted by Steve Tyminsky, this show is dedicated to the extensive catalogue of Nintendo titles. In this video, Steve plays through Zelda 2: The Adventure of Link, the often overlooked sequel to the game that started it all.

The Shacknews Stimulus games continued this past week, with contestants facing off in Golf With Your Friends, Duck Game, and Mortal Kombat 11. To catch all of these shows live, be sure to follow us on Twitch. For more Shacknews Twitch Highlights, subscribe to the Shacknews YouTube channel.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

