When will Yahoo Answers shut down? At long last, Yahoo Answers is going away. Here's when exactly the service will go offline.

For the greater part of the last two decades, Yahoo Answers has been famous for feedback on just about any question you could have, as well as some unforgettable memes. However, everything must come to an end, and Yahoo Answers will soon meet the end of the road. Let’s look at exactly when Yahoo Answers will shutdown.

When will Yahoo Answers Shutdown?

Yahoo Answers will shutdown for good on May 4, 2021. This information was confirmed by Yahoo in its original announcement. Starting on April 20, 2021, Yahoo Answers will be put in “read only mode,” meaning that users will no longer be able to post new questions or reply to threads. This means that starting on May 4, the 15+ years of content on Yahoo Answers will no longer be viewable.



It’s pretty strange to think that Yahoo Answers will be gone in its entirety. The page has been around since the emergence of social media, and is engrained with so much of internet culture. However, Yahoo’s FAQ page states that users will have until June 30th to download content that they wish to hold onto. After that, it’s gone forever.

Yahoo neglected to give an in-depth explanation behind the decision to permanently close the doors on Yahoo Answers. Over the last 15 years, the forum became infamous for it’s hilarious questions and responses, many of which will long outlive the platform itself as beloved internet memes. It’s also unclear if Yahoo plans to roll out a similar service or offer some sort of alternative to Yahoo Answers in the future.

Users can still freely post and respond to threads until April 20. If there’s a particular Yahoo Answers thread that you refuse to lose forever, we encourage you to go in and download or save it, as there will soon be no way to retrieve it. Yahoo Answers will shut down permanently on May 4, 2021.