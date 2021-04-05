Jimmy Fallon will stream Among Us on Twitch with Stranger Things cast Fallon will make his Twitch debut on the official Tonight Show channel this Tuesday.

More celebrities are making the jump to Twitch in order to dip their toes into the gaming pool and connect with online audiences. It wasn’t that long ago that AOC streamed Among Us on Twitch in order to raise awareness about voting, and now Jimmy Fallon will fire up Among Us’ new Airship map as he streams the game with members of The Roots, Noah Schnapp and Gaten Matarazzo from Stranger Things, and a few Twitch streamers.

As reported by IGN, Jimmy Fallon and the Tonight Show’s debut Twitch stream will go down on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Things will kick off at 3:45 p.m. PDT/6:45 p.m. EDT. Donations will be accepted and will go to Feeding America, a non-profit network of food banks.

In addition to The Roots and members of the Stranger Things cast, Fallon will be joined by popular Twitch streamers Corpse Husband, Sykkuno, Valkyrae, and Among Us community director Victoria Tran. Anyone who watched the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stream may remember that Corpse Husband participated in that one as well. He’s the guy with the incredibly deep voice.

Anyone looking to catch the Jimmy Fallon Twitch debut on Tuesday can tune into his personal channel. While it’s unlikely – or maybe not – Fallon tops AOCs numbers, it’s almost certainly going to be a big deal with a few hundred thousand viewers at minimum.