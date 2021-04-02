Outriders developer People Can Fly apologizes to players for server issues People Can Fly hopes players will judge the game and not the server issues at launch.

Anyone who’s jumped into a few online games on launch day know what server issues look like. They aren’t uncommon, even for the biggest developers with the most resources. The latest game to fall victim to wonky launch servers is Outriders from developers People Can Fly.

Today, People Can Fly posted the following message on their Twitter:

To All Players: pic.twitter.com/xBpcc6g9T1 — People Can Fly (@PCFPeopleCanFly) April 2, 2021

Dear Outriders!

We are, unfortunately, fully aware of servers breakdown you are experiencing right now.

Our partners at Square Enix are trying to fix it ASAP.

As developers, who’ve been working super hard for the last 5 years to make this game awesome, we really hope that you will judge the game rather than those teething troubles related to server issues. It is frustrating for you and it is frustrating for us.

We really appreciate your massive interest in Outriders and we hope to see you all on Enoch shortly.

Sorry for your inconvenience.

Regards,

Sebastian Wojciechowski

Studio Head

People Can Fly

It’s tough to watch a game struggle with server troubles on launch, especially when you consider that the developers behind the game have been waiting years to show their work to the world. I can only imagine the stress that must cause. Hopefully, the fine folks at Square Enix and People Can Fly are able to sort out the troubles quickly so players can play Outriders they way it was meant to be played.

If you’re having server issues with Outriders, give the People Can Fly Twitter account a follow and surely, it’ll keep everyone informed of progress. You can also follow the Outriders tag on Shacknews to view all our content related to the game.