Knockout City open beta announced for this weekend EA and Velan Studios have announced an upcoming beta for dodgeball game Knockout City.

Velan Studios Knockout City is looking to deliver some high-octane dodgeball action later this year. Although we’ve seen a substantial amount of gameplay so far, a large number of fans haven’t had the chance to jump in and try the game for themselves. This is set to change, as Velan Studios and publisher EA have announced an open beta for Knockout City is coming this weekend.

EA shared details about the upcoming beta with Shacknews via a press release. The open beta for Knockout City will run from April 2-4, and will be accessible to all players. What’s more, the beta is both cross-platform and features cross-progression. Regardless of what system you choose to play on, the Knockout City beta can be enjoyed with friends. If you don’t want to waste a single second of play time, you can preload the Knockout City beta now.

The open beta for Knockout City will go live on April 2 at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET. The servers will close promptly on April 4 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Those that participate in the open beta will receive a couple of special in-game rewards - the Beta Blue Booster Glider and the Beta Brawler Player Icon. Both of these items will be in the player’s inventory when they play the full game.

This beta will be centered around three core modes in Knockout City - Team K.O., Face-Off, and Diamond Dash. The open beta for Knockout city will run from April 2-4 and will be available on PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC. The full game launches on the same platforms on May 21. For more on Knockout City, stick with us here at Shacknews.