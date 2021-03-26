Lawn Mowing Simulator announced for Xbox during ID@Xbox Twitch Gaming Showcase Lawn Mowing Simulator promises the most realistic and detailed mowing simulator ever, and it's all coming to Xbox.

Have you ever awakened and thought to yourself “man, I really want to mow the lawn today”, but not felt like going outside? Soon you won’t have to! Lawn Mowing Simulator was officially announced during today’s ID@Xbox Twitch Gaming Showcase, and Xbox Insiders will be able to play a free preview.

Developed by Skyhook Games and Curve Digital, Lawn Mowing Simulator was announced with a short 35-second trailer. According to the reveal post shared to the developer’s blog, the sim will feature official licensed mowers, the ability to create your own evergreen business, and several game modes, including Career, Free Roam, and a special challenge mode.

The game's page reads:

Lawn Mowing Simulator allows you to enjoy the challenge and serenity of mowing the Great British countryside in a variety of modes, while ensuring cash flow of your empire remains as green as the blades you’re cutting.

We don’t have any official details or even an idea of what you’ll do in Lawn Mowing Simulator, but we imagine that you’ll spend a good deal of time, well, mowing lawns. Of course, if that’s your thing, then you’re probably excited about this new development. At the moment, Lawn Mowing Simulator is set to release on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in the summer of 2021. A PC release is also planned and that will be available on Steam.

You can keep your eyes right here on Shacknews for all the latest gaming news and announcements, and be sure to check out the rest of today’s reveals from the ID@Xbox Twitch Gaming Showcase for more info from today’s broadcast.