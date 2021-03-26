The Wild at Heart gets May release date, preorders now available Moonlight Kids' upcoming magical adventure, The Wild at Heart, will arrive this summer.

The Wild at Heart is an upcoming adventure game from developer Moonlight Kids. Published by Humble Games, players will finally get to explore the magical and mysterious Deep Woods when the title releases on May 20, 2021.

In the Wild at Heart, players will get to explore a “unique and sequestered world” that is full of lore, puzzles, and plenty of items for players to collect. It looks a lot like Don’t Starve meets Pikmin, and is definitely one to keep an eye on.

