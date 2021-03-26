New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Wild at Heart gets May release date, preorders now available

Moonlight Kids' upcoming magical adventure, The Wild at Heart, will arrive this summer.
Josh Hawkins
1

The Wild at Heart is an upcoming adventure game from developer Moonlight Kids. Published by Humble Games, players will finally get to explore the magical and mysterious Deep Woods when the title releases on May 20, 2021.

In the Wild at Heart, players will get to explore a “unique and sequestered world” that is full of lore, puzzles, and plenty of items for players to collect. It looks a lot like Don’t Starve meets Pikmin, and is definitely one to keep an eye on.

Developing…

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

