Naraka: Bladepoint beta arrives next month Jump into the ninja action with the Naraka: Bladepoint beta next month.

Naraka: Bladepoint made an appearance during the Future Games Show presentation. During the show, we got to see some new gameplay for Naraka: Bladepoint, the 60-player battle royale game from 24 Entertainment. Here, we get a new look at gameplay and mechanics, and also learn that the game is getting a beta this April.

24 Entertainment showcased a brand new gameplay trailer for Naraka: Bladepoint during the Future Games Show. The trailer gives us a look at traversal, as characters use ropes to quickly ascend structures and get the vantage position on enemies. We also see combat, as players use a plethora of abilities to lay the smackdown on their adversaries. One particular ability summons a four-armed monster to fight on the player’s behalf.

Those that are impressed with what they see in the new trailer will be happy to know that a beta is coming on April 23. However, you’ll need to request to join it. As for the full game, Naraka: Bladepoint is scheduled to release sometime this summer. We’ve got more coverage of the Future Games Show for you right here on Shacknews.