Naraka: Bladepoint beta arrives next month

Jump into the ninja action with the Naraka: Bladepoint beta next month.
Donovan Erskine
1

Naraka: Bladepoint made an appearance during the Future Games Show presentation. During the show, we got to see some new gameplay for Naraka: Bladepoint, the 60-player battle royale game from 24 Entertainment. Here, we get a new look at gameplay and mechanics, and also learn that the game is getting a beta this April.

24 Entertainment showcased a brand new gameplay trailer for Naraka: Bladepoint during the Future Games Show. The trailer gives us a look at traversal, as characters use ropes to quickly ascend structures and get the vantage position on enemies. We also see combat, as players use a plethora of abilities to lay the smackdown on their adversaries. One particular ability summons a four-armed monster to fight on the player’s behalf.

Those that are impressed with what they see in the new trailer will be happy to know that a beta is coming on April 23. However, you’ll need to request to join it. As for the full game, Naraka: Bladepoint is scheduled to release sometime this summer. We’ve got more coverage of the Future Games Show for you right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

