Daedalic Entertainment reveals 2021 publishing lineup at Future Games Show Inkulinati, Life of Delta, and Fling to the Finish join Daedalic's 2021 release schedule.

German developer Daedalic Entertainment is currently working on a number of projects, covering a range of genres. The company recently held the Future Games Show, where it provided a fresh look at upcoming titles such as Glitchpunk, Hidden Deep, Inkulinati, and much more.

During the Future Games Show, we learned that Daedalic is planning to release six titles in 2021, as either developer or publisher. New trailers have been shown off, gameplay revealed, and content detailed. Here are all of the video games Daedalic Entertainment is releasing in 2021:

Glitchpunk

Fling to the Finish

Hidden Deep

Inkulinati

Life of Delta

Shadow Tactics: Blade of the Shogun

Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Though we had already known about the existence of these titles, Inkulinati, Fling to the Finish, and Life of Delta are newcomers to the Daedalic Entertainment family. Daedalic will now publish all three of these games, with each of them launching by the end of the year.

Inkulinati is a light-hearted strategy game themed around medieval European manuscripts. Fling to the finish is a frenetic racing game in which players are literally chained to another player, enemies forced to cooperate for their own mutual benefit. Life of Delta is a post-apocalyptic point-and-click adventure that follows the story of an unlikely hero.

During the Future Games Show, we got new trailers for these titles, highlighting the variety in Daedalic Entertainment’s 2021 offerings. These games join the likes of Glitchpunk and Hidden Deep, two more titles from Daedalic Entertainment set to release in 2021. For more news out of the Future Games Show, stick with us right here on Shacknews.