Lord of the Rings: Gollum new gameplay and story details revealed at Future Games Show Daedalic Entertainment has shown off new gameplay for the upcoming Lord of the Rings: Gollum game.

One of the more interesting game announcements last year was Lord of the Rings: Gollum. Taking a side character from the epic Lord of the Rings franchise and putting them in the spotlight, this brand new Middle Earth journey is set to arrive in 2022. Now, developer Daedalic Entertainment has revealed new story details, as well as shown off new gameplay for Lord of the Rings: Gollum at the Future Games Show.

A new gameplay trailer for Lord of the Rings: Gollum was shown on March 25 and gives us further insight as to what we can expect from the upcoming adventure game. As similar to what we see in the movies, Gollum climbs and leaps to quickly traverse the environment around him. It also looks as though players will be able to pull off combos with his traversal techniques.

In the trailer, we also see that stealth will be a big part of the game. With a bunch of enemies on patrol, Gollum has to be silent and stay out of sight as he makes his way towards his next objective. However, we don’t get to see exactly what combat looks like in the likely case that players do get detected while trying to sneak past an enemy.

One of the most fascinating story aspects revealed about Lord of the Rings: Gollum is the duality between Smeagol and Gollum. Players will often be given the choice as to how to respond to a situation, with Smeagol being the “good” option and Gollum being the “bad” option. However, the friendly option isn’t always best, and players will have to deduce when it’s necessary for Gollum to be, well, Gollum.

The footage shown also puts an emphasis on world exploration, as there will be a lot for Gollum to uncover in Middle Earth. Lord of the Rings: Gollum is currently set to launch in 2022. Stay with us here at Shacknews for future news and updates on the game.