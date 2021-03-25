Watch the Facebook, Google, and Twitter CEOs testify on Capitol Hill here You can watch the Facebook, Google, and Twitter CEOs testifying on Capitol Hill right here.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey are currently testifying on Capitol Hill, and you can watch the livestream right here.

Following rampant misinformation and disinformation spreading across online platforms, the CEOs of three of tech’s biggest companies have regularly found themselves in the spotlight. This hearing is happening after recent moves by Facebook to cut down on Covid-19 misinformation, and several other events—including the rioting at the Capitol earlier this year. All three companies, Google, Twitter, and Facebook are currently in Congress' sights, and this hearing could lead to additional actions in the future.

Now the Communications and Technology Subcommittee as well as the Consumer Protection and Commerce Subcommittee are digging deeper into the issues to determine the companie's part in these events. Those looking to watch the hearing live can tune into the stream on CNBC’s YouTube channel right now.

Topics for the hearing seem to vary from things like working with law enforcement, to how responsible falls on the companies for the spread of misinformation and the actions that users take while on those platforms. A discussion around the reported Instagram for kids has also popped up in the hearing, though no real details on how the system might work were shared.

It’s unclear how long the hearing will go on for, but it is definitely something worth checking out if you have been following the issues that are currently plaguing large online sites like Facebook and Twitter. We’ll continue to keep an eye out for any big news that comes from the hearing, so keep your eyes right here on Shacknews for the time being.