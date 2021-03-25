Orbital Bullet hits Steam Early Access this April SmokeStab and Assemble Entertainment have dated their upcoming roguelite shooter, Orbital Bullet.

Developer SmokeStab and publisher Assemble Entertainment have been working hard on Orbital Bullet, an upcoming shooter described as a roguelite action-platformer. Though we’ve only gotten quick glimpses here and there, those excited will soon have the chance to go hands-on with the game. Orbital Bullet is set to hit Steam Early Access this April, the creators have announced.

Orbital Bullet will launch in Early Access on Steam on April 22, 2021. Once available, players will be able to jump in and experience “procedurally generated levels, a bevy of fun and creative destructive implements to use against your foes, a deep-skill tree, and plenty of upgrades, modifications, and crafting.” The developers have also released new screenshots showcasing the weapons and locations featured in Orbital Bullet.

One of the aspects that makes Orbital Bullet unique is the game’s 360-degree level design. The rotation of maps sets it apart from other games in the genre and allows for unique gameplay elements. Players can also continuously tweak and build their character to be one that suits them best with Orbital Bullert’s Skill Tree. Players can make changes in-game, allowing them to adjust on the fly. The developer also boasts that the instant transmission feature at the end of each level will keep load times to a minimum.

The developers are also looking for feedback in order to make Orbital Bullet the best game it can be. If you plan on jumping into the game during early access, they urge you to join the official Discord so that you can speak directly to the team. A lot of the changes made during the game's Alpha stage came from community feedback.

A new trailer was released for Orbital Bullet, highlighting all of the madness that the game offers. If it seems up your alley, you can try it for yourself when Orbital Bullet hits Steam Early Access on April 22.