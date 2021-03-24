New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Unboxing & review: Pokemon Trading Card Game - Shining Fates

We unbox some of the newest packs of Pokemon cards for your viewing pleasure.
Donovan Erskine
1

Pokemon cards have been all the rage lately. In addition to the fact that The Pokemon Trading Card Game has been getting increasingly popular, the sheer opening and collecting of Pokemon cards is a fun hobby in and of itself. We here at Shacknews are into The Pokemon TCG, and have gotten our hands on the Shining Fates Elite Trainer box, and have unboxed all of the cards on camera for your viewing pleasure.

In the video, we unbox the Pokemon TCG Shining Fates collection. This package comes with a novelty Bunnelby pin, as well as a special holographic card for the bunny Pokemon. The box also includes three booster packs, consisting of the most up-to-date releases for the Pokemon Trading Card Game.

We also got a tin themed around the bird Pokemon Clamorant. In addition to the special edition tin and the V Max Clamorant card, this box includes six booster packs. We also received the oversized Pikachu V card, which features some colorful artwork and some powerful moves. Easily the biggest package in this Pokemon card haul is the Shining Fates Elite Trainer Box. This box comes with a player guide, a V Max Eevee, and 10 booster packs.

Shacknews Head of Video Greg Burke goes card-by-card with all of the included booster packs for a massive Pokemon card pack opening. Watch the full videos to see if we’re able to get any lucky pulls. For more of our Pokemon Trading Card Game videos, visit and subscribe to Shacknews’ YouTube channel.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

