Unboxing & review: Pokemon Trading Card Game - Shining Fates We unbox some of the newest packs of Pokemon cards for your viewing pleasure.

Pokemon cards have been all the rage lately. In addition to the fact that The Pokemon Trading Card Game has been getting increasingly popular, the sheer opening and collecting of Pokemon cards is a fun hobby in and of itself. We here at Shacknews are into The Pokemon TCG, and have gotten our hands on the Shining Fates Elite Trainer box, and have unboxed all of the cards on camera for your viewing pleasure.

In the video, we unbox the Pokemon TCG Shining Fates collection. This package comes with a novelty Bunnelby pin, as well as a special holographic card for the bunny Pokemon. The box also includes three booster packs, consisting of the most up-to-date releases for the Pokemon Trading Card Game.

We also got a tin themed around the bird Pokemon Clamorant. In addition to the special edition tin and the V Max Clamorant card, this box includes six booster packs. We also received the oversized Pikachu V card, which features some colorful artwork and some powerful moves. Easily the biggest package in this Pokemon card haul is the Shining Fates Elite Trainer Box. This box comes with a player guide, a V Max Eevee, and 10 booster packs.

Shacknews Head of Video Greg Burke goes card-by-card with all of the included booster packs for a massive Pokemon card pack opening. Watch the full videos to see if we’re able to get any lucky pulls. For more of our Pokemon Trading Card Game videos, visit and subscribe to Shacknews’ YouTube channel.