Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Xbox One disc copies won't upgrade to Series X for free Those who purchased THPS 1 + 2 on disc for Xbox One will need to buy the game once more on the Series X.

One of the most pleasant game releases of 2020 was Tony hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2. Revamping the original two entries in the beloved skateboarding franchise, THPS 1 + 2 was a sweet dose of nostalgia and ranked among our favorites of the year. Now, the game is set to get a proper release on the PS5 and Xbox Series X with some next-gen upgrades. However, publisher Activision has stated that there will not be free upgrades for the disc version of the game on Xbox One, meaning some players will need to buy the game again.

This confirmation comes from a Q&A post made to Activision’s website surrounding the next-gen versions of THPS 1 + 2. In the post, the publisher details what players will need in order to upgrade their current copy of the game to its next-gen counterpart.

“If you’ve purchased a digital version of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One or a disc version on PlayStation 4, you’ll be able to upgrade your version of the game within the same console family and bring your game progress with you!”

This quote pretty clearly indicates that those who purchased Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 for the Xbox One will not have the opportunity to upgrade to the Xbox Series X version of the game for free, unlike those making the jump from PS4 to PS5. Activision then confirms this in a note at the very bottom of the page. “The upgrade offer is not available with physical versions of the game on Xbox One.”

It’s unclear why this offer isn’t being extended to those who physically purchased the game on Xbox. With Microsoft’s strong emphasis on free upgrades and a smooth transition in doing so, it’s a bit of a mystery as to what the roadblock is here. For more on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, stay with us right here on Shacknews.