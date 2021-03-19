Casters and Cantrips to hold charity stream for #StopAAPIHate tonight Casters and Cantrips is raising awareness and funds for the #StopAAPIHate movement.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rate of violent crimes against Asian Americans has dramatically increased. This issue hit a new peak following the murder spree that took place earlier this week in Georgia. In light of recent events, many of those around the gaming and entertainment industries have rallied their efforts to not only raise awareness, but raise money towards helping the cause. Casters and Cantrips has announced its own livestream going down this evening to raise money for #StopAAPIHate.

Casters and Cantrips took to its official Twitter account to share news of the charity stream. Stating later today, March 19, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, Casters and Cantrips will go live to raise funds and awareness for #StopAAPIHate. Those looking to donate can do so via the official Tiltify campaign, which currently has a goal of $500.

We're fundraising for @StopAAPIHate! Anti-AAPI hate crimes have risen dramatically since the start of COVID. We're doing our part to help spread awareness during our show on Friday March 19th at 6 PM PT // 9 PM ET

Lets work together to #StopAsianHate https://t.co/EM1h6ryKgT pic.twitter.com/tYXOPlKTUt — Casters and Cantrips (@CastersCantrips) March 18, 2021

In addition to supporting an amazing cause, there are some additional incentives for players to donate to Casters and Cantrips. At $40, viewers can gift/remove inspiration, at $75, they can send a custom voice message, and at $150, they can get custom character art. There’s also a couple of stretch goals, in the event that they do surpass the $500 mark.

Casters and Cantrips is just one of many groups looking to raise money for the #StopAAPIHate movement. For more on how you can help, stick with us here on Shacknews.