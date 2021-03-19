New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Casters and Cantrips to hold charity stream for #StopAAPIHate tonight

Casters and Cantrips is raising awareness and funds for the #StopAAPIHate movement.
Donovan Erskine
1

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rate of violent crimes against Asian Americans has dramatically increased. This issue hit a new peak following the murder spree that took place earlier this week in Georgia. In light of recent events, many of those around the gaming and entertainment industries have rallied their efforts to not only raise awareness, but raise money towards helping the cause. Casters and Cantrips has announced its own livestream going down this evening to raise money for #StopAAPIHate.

Casters and Cantrips took to its official Twitter account to share news of the charity stream. Stating later today, March 19, at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, Casters and Cantrips will go live to raise funds and awareness for #StopAAPIHate. Those looking to donate can do so via the official Tiltify campaign, which currently has a goal of $500.

In addition to supporting an amazing cause, there are some additional incentives for players to donate to Casters and Cantrips. At $40, viewers can gift/remove inspiration, at $75, they can send a custom voice message, and at $150, they can get custom character art. There’s also a couple of stretch goals, in the event that they do surpass the $500 mark.

Casters and Cantrips is just one of many groups looking to raise money for the #StopAAPIHate movement. For more on how you can help, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

