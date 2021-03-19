Xur's location and wares for March 19, 2021 - Destiny 2 Find out where Xur is and what he has for sale this week in Destiny 2.

Friday is here once again, Guardians, and that means it is time to pay Xur a visit to pick up any Exotic items he might have up for grabs. This article will show you Xur’s location this week, as well as go over the wares he has for sale. Make sure to visit before he leaves.

Xur’s location and wares for March 19, 2021 - Destiny 2

This time around, Guardians can find Xur over on Nessus where he has set up shop in the giant tree in Watcher's Grave. As always, he’ll be sticking around until weekly reset on Tuesday, so you’ve got a couple of days to gather up any Legendary Shards you might need to grab the goodies you want.

Though, chances are you’ve already stocked up on Shards just for this purpose. If you haven’t, be sure to head over to our guide on how to farm Legendary Shards for more info. As usual, Xur has a piece of armor for each Guardian class, as well as a weapon available to purchase.

Here’s a look at all the items that Xur has up for sale this week:

Trinity Ghoul - 29 Legendary Shards

Khepri's Horn - 23 Legendary Shards Mobility: 9 Resilience: 8 Recovery: 14 Discipline: 12 Intellect: 6 Strength: 16 Total: 65

Sanguine Alchemy - 23 Legendary Shards Mobility: 6 Resilience: 10 Recovery: 18 Discipline: 15 Intellect: 7 Strength: 8 Total: 64

Aeon Swift - 23 Legendary Shards Mobility: 9 Resilience: 14 Recovery: 10 Discipline: 8 Intellect: 14 Strength: 7 Total: 62

Exotic Engram - 97 Legendary Shards

Now that you know more about what Xur has for sale, and where to find him, you can head over and grab any of the Exotic items that he has up for grabs. We recommend buying anything that isn’t already available in your Collections, just because you never know when Bungie might decide to vault something, making it impossible to acquire in the future. You’ll also want to check out our Destiny 2 complete strategy guide for even more helpful info about the game.