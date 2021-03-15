February Twitch analytics show substantial growth in popularity of women streamers StreamElements and Rainmaker.gg's February Twitch analytics reveal an increase in popularity for chess and Women on Twitch.

As livestreaming and other video content on the internet continue to be primary sources of entertainment, it’s been fascinating to keep up with Twitch and it’s month-to-month analytics. StreamElements and its partner Rainmaker.gg keep their finger on the pulse of everything going on from a numbers standpoint over at Twitch, giving us a deep insight into the trends and patterns on the platform. In February, Twitch saw a rise in popularity for Chess and women streamers.

Women on Twitch saw a substantial growth in February, as much more were included in the top 200 streamers than in the previous year. Pokimane comes in as the most popular woman on Twitch, pulling in over 2 million hours watched in February. StreamElements expects a consistent rise for women on Twitch in the coming months.

Continuing a past trend, Chess is once again on the rise in Twitch’s February analytics. "Although Chess got a viewership boost around the time of the October premiere of The Queen's Gambit, it has proven to be a compelling category driven by popular streamers over the past four months. So much in fact that it set a new milestone in February with over 21 million hours watched compared to just 1 million a year ago," said Doron Nir, CEO of livestreaming tools and services provider StreamElements. It’s impressive that what started out as a trend following a popular TV show has lasted as one of the biggest categories on Twitch.

Twitch’s February saw consistent growth for women on Twitch, as well as Chess. Both are likely to continue their rise on the platform in the future. For more monthly analytics from StreamElements and its partner Rainmaker.gg, stay right here on Shacknews.