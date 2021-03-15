New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

February Twitch analytics show substantial growth in popularity of women streamers

StreamElements and Rainmaker.gg's February Twitch analytics reveal an increase in popularity for chess and Women on Twitch.
Donovan Erskine
2

As livestreaming and other video content on the internet continue to be primary sources of entertainment, it’s been fascinating to keep up with Twitch and it’s month-to-month analytics. StreamElements and its partner Rainmaker.gg keep their finger on the pulse of everything going on from a numbers standpoint over at Twitch, giving us a deep insight into the trends and patterns on the platform. In February, Twitch saw a rise in popularity for Chess and women streamers.

Women on Twitch saw a substantial growth in February, as much more were included in the top 200 streamers than in the previous year. Pokimane comes in as the most popular woman on Twitch, pulling in over 2 million hours watched in February. StreamElements expects a consistent rise for women on Twitch in the coming months.

Continuing a past trend, Chess is once again on the rise in Twitch’s February analytics. "Although Chess got a viewership boost around the time of the October premiere of The Queen's Gambit, it has proven to be a compelling category driven by popular streamers over the past four months. So much in fact that it set a new milestone in February with over 21 million hours watched compared to just 1 million a year ago," said Doron Nir, CEO of livestreaming tools and services provider StreamElements. It’s impressive that what started out as a trend following a popular TV show has lasted as one of the biggest categories on Twitch.

Twitch’s February saw consistent growth for women on Twitch, as well as Chess. Both are likely to continue their rise on the platform in the future. For more monthly analytics from StreamElements and its partner Rainmaker.gg, stay right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

