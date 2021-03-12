Shacknews Twitch Highlights: Super Mario RPG, Duke Nukem 64, and Flight Simulator The end of the week means it's time for more Shacknews Twitch Highlights.

In case you haven’t heard, we stream a lot here at Shacknews. From let’s plays, to discussions, to exclusive interviews, there’s so much to see on our Twitch channel. With the volume of content that we produce, we understand that it’s difficult for anyone to watch it all. Because of this, we created Shacknews Twitch Highlights, which takes the best moments from the week in streaming and puts them into one solid package.

This week’s highlights start off with one of our newest shows, Shack Air. In this episode, Jan Peek hops aboard the trusty SN-1996 and flies across the pond to visit the UK. Watch as he flies around London, looking at some of the region's most iconic landmarks.

Next up, we visit News Editor TJ Denzer for the latest Indie-licious. Live every Monday at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET, this show is all about the coolest indie games out there. In his latest outing, TJ plays some Maquette, a mind-bending puzzle game. Get a look at the game’s unique environments and intricate physics-based puzzles.

If you didn’t know, Super Mario RPG turns 25 this year. It was a bold risk for the Mario franchise, and one that had a major influence on the future of the series. In celebration, Steve Tyminski went back and played some Super Mario RPG on the latest episode of Stevetendo, our show all about the most beloved titles in Nintendo’s extensive catalogue.

That’ll do it for this week’s Shacknews Twitch Highlights. To view these streams live, be sure to follow us on Twitch. For more highlight videos, subscribe to Shacknews on YouTube.