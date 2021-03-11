Watch the Xbox Bethesda roundtable discussion here Tune in to the Xbox Bethesda roundtable discussion right here.

Now that Bethesda has officially joined Xbox, it is time to talk about the future. Later today, you can join key leaders to talk about the Bethesda acquisition by tuning in to the Bethesda joins Xbox roundtable right here.

To celebrate Bethesda joining the Xbox family, key leaders from the two groups will be joining together on a special roundtable discussion stream today. Those interested in hearing insight into the acquisition will want to tune in.

The roundtable will kick off at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT today on the Xbox YouTube channel. You can tune into the stream directly with the embed below.

Some important things to note about this particular roundtable is that the stream will not be focused on news/reveals of upcoming games. This was confirmed by Aaron Greenberg, Gm of Xbox Game Marketing, via a tweet.

“Join us this morning at 10am PST for a roundtable conversation between team members of @Xbox & @bethesda.” The tweet reads. “Note, this is NOT FOCUSED ON NEWS/REVEALS, but a great chance to learn more about the teams & people at Bethesda. #BethesdaJoinsXbox”

While some are upset that we won’t be hearing any additional news about upcoming Bethesda games, it’s nice to see the company getting some spotlight during all of this. It’s easy to get focused on the “what are we as consumers getting out of this” angle, so I’m happy to see Xbox and Bethesda taking a moment to bring us closer to their teams.

If you’d like to join the stream, then please click on the embed above. For more info or news on the latest Bethesda products, make sure you keep it right here on Shacknews. You can also head directly to our Bethesda and Xbox pages, where you’ll find a ton of useful content waiting to keep you in the loop.