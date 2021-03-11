New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Josh Hawkins
8

Now that Bethesda has officially joined Xbox, it is time to talk about the future. Later today, you can join key leaders to talk about the Bethesda acquisition by tuning in to the Bethesda joins Xbox roundtable right here.

Watch the Xbox Bethesda roundtable discussion here

To celebrate Bethesda joining the Xbox family, key leaders from the two groups will be joining together on a special roundtable discussion stream today. Those interested in hearing insight into the acquisition will want to tune in.

The roundtable will kick off at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT today on the Xbox YouTube channel. You can tune into the stream directly with the embed below.

Some important things to note about this particular roundtable is that the stream will not be focused on news/reveals of upcoming games. This was confirmed by Aaron Greenberg, Gm of Xbox Game Marketing, via a tweet.

“Join us this morning at 10am PST for a roundtable conversation between team members of @Xbox & @bethesda.” The tweet reads. “Note, this is NOT FOCUSED ON NEWS/REVEALS, but a great chance to learn more about the teams & people at Bethesda. #BethesdaJoinsXbox”

While some are upset that we won’t be hearing any additional news about upcoming Bethesda games, it’s nice to see the company getting some spotlight during all of this. It’s easy to get focused on the “what are we as consumers getting out of this” angle, so I’m happy to see Xbox and Bethesda taking a moment to bring us closer to their teams.

If you’d like to join the stream, then please click on the embed above. For more info or news on the latest Bethesda products, make sure you keep it right here on Shacknews. You can also head directly to our Bethesda and Xbox pages, where you’ll find a ton of useful content waiting to keep you in the loop.

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

From The Chatty
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    March 11, 2021 8:45 AM

    Josh Hawkins posted a new article, Watch the Xbox Bethesda roundtable discussion here

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      March 11, 2021 10:13 AM

      20 Zeni/Bethesda games will hit XGP tomorrow.

    • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      March 11, 2021 10:16 AM

      I wanna know if the doom eternal dlcs are coming to game pass

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        March 11, 2021 10:24 AM

        Based on Sonicstorm's link, Doom Eternal is base game. Only a few games (like Dishonored 1, Doom 3) explicitly list the DLC included.

    • yoshimi20 legacy 10 years
      reply
      March 11, 2021 10:17 AM

      Phil Spencer just confirmed that beyond contractual situations games will be exclusive to what platforms have Gamepass. I really don't care exclusive or not but it's nice the discussion is over now.

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      March 11, 2021 10:29 AM

      Xbox Game Studios "the katamari of game studios"

      • daggot legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 11, 2021 11:57 AM

        As long as it ends up in game pass, I don't think that I have a problem with that.

    • GBurke59 mercury mega
      reply
      March 11, 2021 10:53 AM

      EXCLUSIVE

    • Crimsonbeak legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      March 11, 2021 10:58 AM

      Seems the be a lack of Deathloop footage so far

      • sigpro legacy 10 years
        reply
        March 11, 2021 12:12 PM

        I'm guessing that is because it's coming to playstation and pc at first then other consoles later. Why show a game that won't be on the xbox for a while?

