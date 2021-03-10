HTC reveals VIVE Facial Tracker 3.0 The HTC VIVE Facial Tracker 3.0 looks to be the most precise yet.

A leading name in the world of virtual reality, HTC’s VIVE products look to fully immerse users and deliver supreme VR experiences. Now, the company has revealed the VIVE Facial Tracker 3.0, which it says is capable of precise tracking of facial expressions and emotions.

The HTC VIVE Facial Tracker 3.0 was revealed on March 10 with a listing to the company’s website. A tweet was made detailing what the new product is capable of. “It's time to put your best face forward. VIVE Facial Tracker seamlessly tracks 38 facial movements across the lips, jaw, teeth, tongue, chin, and cheeks allowing you to be your most expressive self, whether socializing virtually or in performance capture.”

Announcing the new VIVE Tracker (3.0)! We took in all the feedback and made it better in every way.



🤏33% smaller

🪶15% lighter

💪HTC build quality

🔋up to 75% longer battery life

🔌USB-C (fought hard for this 😍)

🤌Identical mount & pogo pins



💸$129https://t.co/LYUlGjO5wz pic.twitter.com/lRxJ9Z2Dl8 — Shen Ye (@shen) March 10, 2021

HTC’s Senior Director Shen Ye shared the VIVE Facial Tracker’s specs on his personal twitter account. In addition to being significantly smaller and lighter than the previous gen, the VIVE Facial Tracker 3.0 features 75 percent more battery life, as well as USB-C support. HTC boasts that this new headset boasts practically no latency and can pick up on the subtlest of expressions.

The HTC VIVE Facial Tracker 3.0 is just the latest product revealed from one of the premiere names in VR. If you’re interested in picking one up yourself, the VIVE Facial Tracker 3.0 costs $129 and is set to release soon, more information can be found on the official listing. For more out of the tech company, visit the Shacknews topic page dedicated to HTC.