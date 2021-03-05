Xur's location and wares for March 5, 2021 - Destiny 2 Here is Xur's location and a look at all the weapons and armor he has for sale this week in Destiny 2.

It’s Friday and Xur is officially back for the weekend. That’s right, Guardians. It’s time to grab your Legendary Shards, get out there, and buy some goodies. If you’re looking for Xur’s location and wares for March 5, 2021, then look no further.

Xur’s location and wares for March 5, 2021 - Destiny 2

Those looking to find Xur this week will want to head over to Winding Cove in the EDZ. As always, you’re going to need a slew of Legendary Shards to purchase all the goodies that Xur has available, so make sure you’re well stocked up before heading over.

Xur's location and wares for March 5, 2021

Xur will be around until weekly reset on Tuesday, March 8, which means you have more than enough time to grab all the stuff he has up for grabs before it goes away. Here’s a look at what Xur has available to purchase this week:

Mk. 44 Stand Asides - 23 Legendary Shards Mobility: 11 Resilience: 10 Recovery: 10 Discipline: 12 Intellect: 10 Strength: 9 Total: 62

Foetracer - 23 Legendary Shards Mobility: 11 Resilience: 6 Recovery: 16 Discipline: 12 Intellect: 10 Strength: 8 Total: 63

Phoenix Protocol - 23 Legendary Shards Mobility: 16 Resilience: 9 Recovery: 7 Discipline: 16 Intellect: 11 Strength: 2 Total: 61

Telesto - 29 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram - 97 Legendary Shards

If you don’t own something Xur has, we recommend going ahead and pick it up while it’s available. There’s no telling when Bungie will change things up, or when content might find itself heading to the Vault. This will ensure you never miss out on an Exotic item for your Collections.

Whether you’re just not picking up Destiny 2, getting back into it after a hiatus, or a long-time player who never takes a break, visiting Xur can always be useful. We’ve also dedicated ourselves to creating in-depth guides to all of the latest content coming out of Destiny 2, so please head back over to our Destiny 2 complete strategy guide for more details and content surrounding Bungie’s hit sci-fi shooter.