Warcraft Classic developers talk The Burning Crusade & what's next

Donovan Erskine
2

World of Warcraft Classic brought fans back to an early era of the iconic MMO. With original locations, characters, and even graphics, World of Warcraft Classic exists as a companion to the ongoing World of Warcraft experience. We spoke with the team behind WoW Classic to learn more about the game’s latest expansion, as well as what fans can expect in the future.

Blizzard recently revealed that The Burning Crusade, the first major WoW expansion, would be coming to Classic. One of the game’s more beloved content expansions, this was more good news for fans of the game. With WoW Classic’s success and popularity, the developers will look to add more and improve the experience over time.

In our interview, we talked to Brian Birmingham, Lead Software Engineer on World of Warcraft Classic about the developer’s plans for the future. With World of Warcraft having a lot of legacy players, there are many that find them split between playing the modern game and playing Classic. Birmingham tells us that his goal isn’t to take players away from modern WoW, but to give them more of what they love. “I don’t want to make you stop playing Shadowlands to come play Classic...let’s bring in more players, let’s make this a bigger audience.”

The full interview is full of interesting tidbits about the creation and future of WoW Classic. For more exclusive developer interviews, visit the Shacknews YouTube channel.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

