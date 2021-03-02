New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Elon Musk is so rich he can build his own Starbase city in Texas

Elon Musk is adding a city in Texas to his list of massive projects.
Donovan Erskine
2

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk already has some ambitious projects on his slate, including the colonization of Mars. However, Musk has now shared one of his latest ideas - his own city in Texas.

Elon Musk made the statement through one of his favorite platforms, Twitter. In a short and simple tweet posted on March 2, 2021, Musk states “Creating the city of Starbase, Texas.” This comes on the heels of the Governor of Texas’ controversial move to lift all COVID-19 restrictions and do away with the state’s mask mandate. Texas is also still dealing with the aftermath of an energy crisis following snowstorms.

As with so many of his announcements, the news from Musk came a bit out of nowhere. The tech mogul has spoken extensively about his plans to put a man on Mars, and has even made strides in accomplishing said goal. In a follow up to his tweet about a new city in Texas, Musk stated, “From thence to Mars, and hence the Stars,” which could imply that he wants to establish Starbase, Texas before the colonization of Mars.

Of course, Elon Musk is one of the very select few people on this planet that could state they plan to build their own city, and it be a very real possibility. Of course, we don’t have any further details on Elon Musk’s ambitious plans, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

