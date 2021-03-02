Niantic and Microsoft reveal Pokemon Go AR with HoloLens Microsoft showed off a Pokemon Go AR demo using the HoloLens glasses at Microsoft Ignite.

Microsoft is kicking off March with Microsoft Ignite, an event encompassing the companies wide range of products and services. During the opening keynote, Microsoft spoke to HoloLens and the advancement of augmented reality technology. It was here that Microsoft announced a partnership with Niantic, the studio behind the wildly popular Pokemon Go. What’s more, we were shown a demo of Pokemon Go being played in AR using the HoloLens.

During the Microsoft Ignite opening keynote, we get a glimpse of Pokemon Go being played through the Hololens. We see Alex Kipman, the lead developer on HoloLens, standing in a park, with various Pokemon roaming freely. Instead of using a phone, Kipman is able to look around and see Pokemon in the real world using his HoloLens. We see him raise a hand and swipe with the other in order to cycle through menus and view the Pokemon on his team.

At the end of the demo, Microsoft teases that players will be able to battle each other in AR, with their Pokemon duking it out in the overworld. The initial and ongoing appeal of Pokemon Go was the fact that players can bring these beloved creatures into the real world, and Microsoft’s partnership with Niantic is looking to take that concept a step forward.

There’s no time window or release information for Pokemon Go on the HoloLens. In fact, the demo was labeled as a proof of concept, and not for consumer use. With that in mind, it will likely be a long time before the casual HoloLens user can experience Pokemon Go in AR. For more announcements out of Microsoft Ignite, visit the Microsoft topic page on Shacknews.