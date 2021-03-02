New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2021 BAFTA Games Awards nominations revealed

BAFTA has announced its nominations for the 2021 Games Awards.
Donovan Erskine
The British Academy of Film Television Arts, better known as BAFTA, is one of the most renowned organizations in the world of art and organizations. BAFTA also recognizes the greatest achievements in video games, and has released its 2021 nominations.

2021 BAFTA Games Awards nominations

Best Game

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us Part 2
    Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Animation

  • Doom Eternal
  • Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • The Last of Us Part 2
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Spiritfarer

Artistic Achievement

  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Dreams
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us Part 2

Audio Achievement

  • Astro’s Playroom
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • The Last of Us Part 2

British Game

  • Dreams
  • F1 2020
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • The Last Campfire
  • Röki
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Debut Game

  • Airborne Kingdom
  • Call of the Sea
  • Carrion
  • Factorio
  • The Falconeer
  • Röki

Evolving Game

  • Destiny 2
  • Dreams
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Fortnite
  • No Man’s Sky
  • Sea of Thieves

Family Game

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Astro’s Playroom
  • Dreams
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Minecraft Dungeons
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Game Design

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Astro’s Playroom
  • Hades
  • Half-Life: Alyx
  • The Last of Us Part 2

Game Beyond Entertainment

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Before I Forget
  • Dreams
  • Spiritfarer
  • The Last of Us Part 2
  • Tell me Why

Multiplayer

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Deep Rock Galactic
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure
  • Valorant

Music

  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us Part 2
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  • Ori and the Will of the Wisps
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Narrative

  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Original Property

  • Carrion
  • Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  • Ghost Tsushima
  • Hades
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
  • Spiritfarer

Performer in a Leading Role

  • Ashley Johnson - Ellie, The Last of Us Part 2
  • Cherami Leigh - Female V, Cyberpunk 2077
  • Cody Chirstian - Cloud Strife, Final Fantasy 7 Remake
  • DAISUKE TSUJI - Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima
  • Laura Bailey - Abby, The Last of Us Part 2
  • Nadji Jeter - Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Performer in a Supporting Role

  • Carla Tassara - Judy Alvarez, Cyberpunk 2077
  • Jeffery Pierce - Tommy, The Last of Us Part 2
  • Logan Cunningham - Hades, Achilles, Poseidon, Asterius, Charon, and Storyteller, Hades
  • Patrick Gallagher - Khotun Khan, Ghost of Tsushima
  • Shannon Woodward - Dina, The Last of Us Part 2
  • Troy Baker - Joel, The Last of Us Part 2

Technical Achievement

  • Demon’s Souls
  • Doom Eternal
  • Dreams
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • The Last of Us Part 2
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

EE Game of the Year

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  • Call of Duty: Warzone
  • Ghost of Tsushima
  • Hades
  • The Last of Us Part 2
  • Valorant

To see who wins, stay tuned to Shacknews' BAFTA topic page.

