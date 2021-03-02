2021 BAFTA Games Awards nominations revealed BAFTA has announced its nominations for the 2021 Games Awards.

The British Academy of Film Television Arts, better known as BAFTA, is one of the most renowned organizations in the world of art and organizations. BAFTA also recognizes the greatest achievements in video games, and has released its 2021 nominations.

2021 BAFTA Games Awards nominations

How good is that list?! Discover the 2021 #BAFTAGames Awards nominations in full now ⬇️⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/Q6IhskGJHU — BAFTA Games (@BAFTAGames) March 2, 2021

Best Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Animation

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

The Last of Us Part 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Spiritfarer

Artistic Achievement

Cyberpunk 2077

Dreams

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part 2

Audio Achievement

Astro’s Playroom

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The Last of Us Part 2

British Game

Dreams

F1 2020

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

The Last Campfire

Röki

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Debut Game

Airborne Kingdom

Call of the Sea

Carrion

Factorio

The Falconeer

Röki

Evolving Game

Destiny 2

Dreams

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Sea of Thieves

Family Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Astro’s Playroom

Dreams

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Minecraft Dungeons

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Game Design

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Ghost of Tsushima

Astro’s Playroom

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part 2

Game Beyond Entertainment

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Before I Forget

Dreams

Spiritfarer

The Last of Us Part 2

Tell me Why

Multiplayer

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Deep Rock Galactic

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Ghost of Tsushima

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Valorant

Music

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Narrative

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Cyberpunk 2077

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Original Property

Carrion

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Ghost Tsushima

Hades

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Spiritfarer

Performer in a Leading Role

Ashley Johnson - Ellie, The Last of Us Part 2

Cherami Leigh - Female V, Cyberpunk 2077

Cody Chirstian - Cloud Strife, Final Fantasy 7 Remake

DAISUKE TSUJI - Jin Sakai, Ghost of Tsushima

Laura Bailey - Abby, The Last of Us Part 2

Nadji Jeter - Miles Morales, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Performer in a Supporting Role

Carla Tassara - Judy Alvarez, Cyberpunk 2077

Jeffery Pierce - Tommy, The Last of Us Part 2

Logan Cunningham - Hades, Achilles, Poseidon, Asterius, Charon, and Storyteller, Hades

Patrick Gallagher - Khotun Khan, Ghost of Tsushima

Shannon Woodward - Dina, The Last of Us Part 2

Troy Baker - Joel, The Last of Us Part 2

Technical Achievement

Demon’s Souls

Doom Eternal

Dreams

Microsoft Flight Simulator

The Last of Us Part 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

EE Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Call of Duty: Warzone

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part 2

Valorant

