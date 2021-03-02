Valheim update 0.147.3 patch notes bring big changes to dedicated servers Valheim update 0.147.3 might not look like something to write home about, but it brings some big changes to how the game handles dedicated servers.

One of the problems that many developers run into with online games is creating a stable way for users to play together. The latest patch for Valheim, update 0.147.3 focuses heavily on overhauling how the game deals with dedicated servers, including changing how users connect to them.

The latest update for Valheim should make it easier to play with others.

The patch notes, which were shared via the official Valheim store page on Steam, aren’t very long. However, the changes detailed in the post are important. Where the dedicated servers for Valheim previously utilized Steam Datagram Relay (SDR), they will now make use of direct connections instead. This should allow players to more easily connect to the servers they want to play on.

Here’s a look at the full patch notes:

Localization updates

Made Haldor head-turn smoother

Object network interpolation is skipped if object was far away, solved issue with network players flying through the air when entering dungeons & exiting portals etc

Added -public 1/0 flag to dedicated server again, Allows players to host local lan only servers

Join IP-button updated to allow for lan-connections (dedicated servers only) & added DNS support

Dedicated servers use directIP connection instead of SDR, solves issues with slow steam relays in some areas of the world

Bonemass puke-effect network fix

Updated Dedicated-server PDF manual

Prevent pickup items when entering portals

Lowered wolf procreation slightly

Lowered chance of boss trophy talking

It also looks like the update made some changes to how items can be interacted with when entering portals by removing item pickup when transitioning between locations.

The past two patches for Valheim have all been focused on making connecting easier and resolving network issues that players have been running into. While update 0.147.3 doesn’t bring any big gameplay changes, there’s no doubt that players will be happy with the additional network fixes that this version brings. The developers are also hopeful that this will help resolve some of the connection issues introduced with last week’s patch. For more news and info, be sure to check out our Valheim topic.