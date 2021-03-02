Valheim update 0.147.3 patch notes bring big changes to dedicated servers
Valheim update 0.147.3 might not look like something to write home about, but it brings some big changes to how the game handles dedicated servers.
One of the problems that many developers run into with online games is creating a stable way for users to play together. The latest patch for Valheim, update 0.147.3 focuses heavily on overhauling how the game deals with dedicated servers, including changing how users connect to them.
The patch notes, which were shared via the official Valheim store page on Steam, aren’t very long. However, the changes detailed in the post are important. Where the dedicated servers for Valheim previously utilized Steam Datagram Relay (SDR), they will now make use of direct connections instead. This should allow players to more easily connect to the servers they want to play on.
Here’s a look at the full patch notes:
- Localization updates
- Made Haldor head-turn smoother
- Object network interpolation is skipped if object was far away, solved issue with network players flying through the air when entering dungeons & exiting portals etc
- Added -public 1/0 flag to dedicated server again, Allows players to host local lan only servers
- Join IP-button updated to allow for lan-connections (dedicated servers only) & added DNS support
- Dedicated servers use directIP connection instead of SDR, solves issues with slow steam relays in some areas of the world
- Bonemass puke-effect network fix
- Updated Dedicated-server PDF manual
- Prevent pickup items when entering portals
- Lowered wolf procreation slightly
- Lowered chance of boss trophy talking
It also looks like the update made some changes to how items can be interacted with when entering portals by removing item pickup when transitioning between locations.
The past two patches for Valheim have all been focused on making connecting easier and resolving network issues that players have been running into. While update 0.147.3 doesn’t bring any big gameplay changes, there’s no doubt that players will be happy with the additional network fixes that this version brings. The developers are also hopeful that this will help resolve some of the connection issues introduced with last week’s patch. For more news and info, be sure to check out our Valheim topic.
Josh Hawkins posted a new article, Valheim update 0.147.3 patch notes bring big changes to dedicated servers
Interview with Iron Gate CEO Richard Svensson
https://www.wired.com/story/valheim-survival-game-richard-svensson-interview/
Some notable questions and answers
How would you describe the art aesthetic of Valheim?
Playstation-Modern perhaps ;) - Neoplaystationism?
What would you say is Valheim’s biggest weakness that the team at Iron Gate is working to improve?
Aspects of the networking code, suffice to say that the influx of players brought some very piquant problems to light in that department. Of course there are a lot of other issues also... We have a public bug tracker that we encourage players to use, and we try to fix everything as fast as possible.
The game is still in Early Access. What do you see in store for the next few months of Valheim?
Well, according to the Roadmap there’s going to be home improvements, some sort of spooky cult, and new options for maritime exploration. And then we have a whole new biome coming; Mistlands, a dark and foreboding place if you ever saw one! However, I would like to state for the record that we don’t plan on doing new content until we ourselves are happy with the current state of the game that is for sale, i.e for the foreseeable future we will try to get as many bugs squashed and issues sorted as possible.
No clue why I'm so interested in building a bridge in this game. I did a basic flat bridge last night. The main challenge is getting support in the middle over the deepest part of the river. This took some thought and is probably where I need to do some research on how others solved for it. This also meant I had to move down to the narrowest part of the river according to the map. The place I picked was down a slope and farther from my base than I wanted. Getting the cart back up the incline was a challenge. If I really want this for access to the 2nd landmass I might do some back and forth ramps on the slope to make using the cart easier.
I think I may need to consider a truss bridge. One disadvantage is that I don't have stone yet and I guess there isn't core wood diagonal beams.
I haven't looked at these just yet, but there are some bridge building videos. Curious if they solved for some of my challenges.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sa_gQSNRSFM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8beMgBO0r8g
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AkdTtI0FGPs
First bridge attempt pic
http://chattypics.com/files/bridge10_dyortw4zxx.jpg
-
Okay, I built a little smarter then the 1st video.
2nd video is genius if the river is shallow enough.
3rd video is what I suspected you would have to do. I assume the cart can get up that. I was able to haul it up a pretty steep hill.
Going to have to do 2.0 next, but I'm not doing creative mode, so I'll have to go chop some more core wood first.
Repost from last night, since it was late: Ok, I can confirm that gray dwarves really, really hate torches.
Observe the several dwarves loitering on the hill near my base, showing no particular interest.
http://chattypics.com/files/ValheimScreenshot2021030122322_g0zmhh6rf7.png
Notice how the same group is making a beeline into my defenses not 30 seconds later, immediately after I placed a torch.
http://chattypics.com/files/ValheimScreenshot2021030122325_y3127yb033.png
Furthermore, though I didn't screenshot it, the remaining dwarf fled after I removed the offending source of light. Until I shot him, anyway.
Dwarves hate torches. It's science.
Note: This doesn't necessarily mean dwarves will have the same reaction to campfires, handheld torches, or any other particular sort of fire. At most, I'd generalize this to torches you build for light.
-
Ya know, it hit me while I was working on my bridge when it got dark in-game. I'm almost always using the headlight from the merchant. I wonder if that's what is attracting them vs fire. I took it off after the first greydwarf found me after sundown and never got bothered again. So, I wonder if it's any light and not just fire that will attract them.
-
This game is very good. My crew and I spent some time last night trying to build up our stores of armor to outfit everyone, so it was just a lot of mining. Mining has gotten a lot easier since we got the karve. Next up is heading to the elder since he's marked on our map; I think it will be a pretty dicey trip over the sea to get there.
I love the wave physics. I get a pretty visceral feeling from seeing my little boat get tossed around.
The small inventory is pretty tedious, especially given the variety of things that take up space. Once you account for your armor and various types of food and a potion or two, there isn't that much left for whatever else you might pick up while adventuring. I wish that your character got better at "carrying" the way that they get better at everything else. Maybe even just an arbitrary +5 weight capacity / +1 inventory slot every hour in game or something like that up to a certain limit (+50/+10).
This is obviously stupid, but I am going full troll armor + copper knife for a backstab build. Combat is so chaotic (and over too quickly for most fights where I could actually use it) that it does not make sense. But it's fun and funny and fits the kind of characters that I like to play, so I am rolling with it.
Moment of zen from the weekend: I'm sailing my raft at probably slower than walking speed and happen to pass by a pal kiting a troll. As I approach, I said something like "I really hope that that troll just comes over here and kills me" and, glory to the gods, sure as shit if that troll did not totally forget for a moment that someone was shooting arrows into him to turn and directly face me, pause for a second, and then leisurely walk into the middle of the river to clobber me. It was amazing.
-
If you haven't found the merchant, that should be your next objective. He sells a belt that lets you carry 450 weight. Doesn't help with the slots, but doe the amount of stuff you can haul.
The game is definitely meant to make you think about your objective. If you're going out hunting, try not to carry more than you need, vs if you're going out building you may not need as much variety of food and potions. It's a bit of a gamble though. I could probably put away some of my weapons, but I don't feel comfortable trying to melee a troll.
Don't underestimate troll armor. It's currently the highest armor with no movement penalty. It's the best for kiting. Swap out if you're going to dungeon crawl though.
-
Icon shows up on your map when you're close. He's probably not near your starting area, but it's random. Right now there don't appear to be any clues on how to find him. You just get lucky. Reddit will give you a world seed to use to beeline to the merchant on that world, then you pop back-and-forth when you have stuff to sell and can afford one of his items. They aren't cheap.
Hopefully they'll add some clues later. I semi-expect there might be other merchants or npcs later on.
-
One of our teammates went high on troll armor and it's pretty good, he was able to skip bronze and iron armor with no significant problems with the mobs. By the time you get to the mountain / plains biomes, the armor class just isn't high enough and the ability to take a hit supercedes the 10% movement speed penalty of wolf / padded armor. Also, don't ignore shields completely. Iron mining requires close-quarters capability and a bow / sneak build is poorly suited for where iron is in the game.
The game just doesn't have the depth / complexity to play it like classes.
-
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/11Wt4IQ6-gsNCu3HSV-P0cVHDdTqR84YEUGUc7Xv0Yrk/edit#gid=0
There's info out there. Been watching some of this guy's videos. He seems to put thought behind his tests.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IpSZ-yrPLMI
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwElWHMmBEY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OFoKPhX0P9A
Having done the entire tech tree, my advice on a new play through would be:
SPOILERS
Get to troll armor, max it out. Troll skin becomes easy to obtain and troll level 4 gear is roughly equivalent in armor class to iron level 1 (with no movement penalty). If you have a player playing more of a tank they can get iron armor and upgrade it a little, but everybody else should be fine in tier 4 troll leather.
To survive the cold in the mountain biome takes either a Lox cape or Wolf cape at a minimum, which also requires silver. We only saw silver from the mountain biomes where you see drakes and golems, you will need a series of fires to get to that first silver deposit. Mine enough silver (requires iron pickaxes) to give everybody wolf / lox capes. At which point you no longer need the fires to walk around in the mountain biome. Once you have the capes, do full sets of wolf / silver armor for the team.
Save your iron as much as possible, because it's required for the padded armor after Silver / Wolf. So if you mine a bunch of easy iron for iron armor, you will kick yourself when you need more iron for padded armor.
-
our operations have about conquered iron and we’re starting to setup shop for silver extraction
game is great; there are no quests, no rng, most no special items... but working with friends and grinding resources is cathartic and relaxing
no jealousy for the tryhards who have already put 1000 hours into the game and are riding around on dragons shooting fireballs from the moon, you can’t go and look up the map and be told exactly the most efficient way to play the game, and even without much of a narrative it still is fun to progress. if you took these ideas and threw more resources at it, which i imagine they’re currently figuring out, the game would be fantastic
They have one more biome planned for this year, and I assume they have plans for a few more later on. Roadmap says they're going to work on improving some systems this year too. I agree with you about the game hits the sweet spot. I think some players are too focused on getting to the end. This game is very much about the journey over the destination. Loving it so far in case anyone couldn't tell from my daily posts. ;)
we’ve had more fun dying on sailing expeditions than playing anything else in quite some time
it feels perfect for us because you jump on and do whatever sounds entertaining for a couple hours. oh we’re low on feathers.. again.. grab a bow and murder some birds. no tin? grab a cart and a few pickaxes! show up later and someone’s made 40 poison resist pots and planted 200 carrots and build a tower woo! it’s a big dumb grindy coop and i love it
-
Copper looks like rocks, but it's got some glimmer to it. Just go up to big-ass rocks and the cursor will tell you if it's copper; if it's not, no text will appear above the cursor.
Tin is, by comparison, very small rocks that you need to find deposits of. They're all over the place, but are usually close to water & look like black/gray rocks.
-
