What is Valorant error code 39? Here's what Valorant error code 39 means and how to resolve it.

Riot Games’ Valorant is a tactical FPS that’s played entirely online. This means that players must always be online and connected to servers to play the game. However, it also means that there are a slew of different errors that players may stumble across if something goes wrong in the process. One of the more common issues is Valorant error code 39, one that players may encounter when starting up the game.

What is Valorant error code 39?

Valorant error code 39 indicates that the game’s servers are down, most likely for maintenance. Riot Games usually does this at the beginning of a new act, as the major updates require them to take everything offline for a short period of time. If you try to log on during this period, you’ll be met with Valorant error 39.

It’s a bit strange that the game doesn’t outright tell you what the error means, but that’s precisely what it is. If you’re seeing Valorant error code 39, there’s nothing wrong with your game client or system. No need to uninstall or restart, just give the developer some time to make the needed changes and bring everything online. If you aren’t doing so already, the official Valorant Twitter account is a great source for news on the game, as the developer often tweets when servers are being pulled down, and when players can expect to be back online.

Of course, Valorant error code 39 is just one of many potential errors users may stumble across while playing the FPS. If you’re receiving a different error code, the issue is like something outside of server maintenance. To keep up with the latest Valorant updates, including breaking news on new Agents, maps, and events, you’re going to want to visit the Shacknews topic page dedicated to Valorant.