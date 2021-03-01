Unboxing & review: Stanley 1913 Mandalorian Series Drinkware Stanley has partnered with Disney and Lucasfilm for some themed drinkware based on The Mandalorian.

Two seasons in, and The Mandalorian is one of the most popular TV shows out. The Disney+ series has received quite the acclaim, and is the latest release in the Star Wars franchise. As a result, parent company Disney has gone all-out on merchandising for their beloved series, which includes a collaboration with Stanley, a manufacturer that makes themed drinkware. Stanley sent us some of its newest products and we unboxed them for your viewing pleasure.

Our unboxing of the Stanley 1913 Mandalorian Series Drinkware goes through everything included in the package. The box comes with three items - The Legendary Warrior Quencher, The Child Trigger-Action Mug, and The Mandalorian Bottle. The first cup is a 30 oz stainless steel cup that bears the Mythosaur symbol often used by Mandalorians in the Star Wars universe.

The Child Trigger-Action Mug is likely aimed at children, as it’s entirely leak-proof, and features more decorative art. The cup holds 16 oz and can insulate beverages for up to 10 hours. The Mandalorian Bottle features a similar design, with an equivalent capacity. This bottle has less color and features the lead character of the Disney+ series.

The Mandalorian-themed drinkware can be purchased now from Stanley’s website. For more unboxing and review videos, be sure to subscribe to Shacknews on YouTube.