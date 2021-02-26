Shacknews Twitch Highlights: Valheim, Destruction Allstars, and Duke Nukem 64 Let's dive into some more Shacknews Twitch Highlights.

Here at Shacknews, we love to livestream. From discussion shows, to let’s plays, to exclusive developer interviews, we’ve got it all. With that in mind, we understand that it’s tough for any one person to watch every minute of every stream. Because of that, we created Shacknews Twitch Highlights, compiling the best moments from our week in streaming so that you don’t miss the best bits.

This week’s Shacknews Twitch Highlights begins with one of the hottest games out right now - Valheim. For a recent episode of Indie-licious, News Editor TJ Denzer jumps into the viking world to see what all the excitement is about. The segment includes combat, crafting, and all of the survival aspects that make Valheim so great.

Next up, we visit Stevetendo for some Super Punch Out. Highlighting some of the coolest games in Nintendo’s catalogue, Stevetendo goes live multiple times a week on the Nintendo Twitch channel.

The latest episode of Shacknews Twitch Highlights features a recent skankcore 64 stream.On his quest to beat every video game released for the Nintendo 64 in North America, Bryan “skankcore” Lefler played some Duke Nukem 64. One of the most iconic titles released for the console, Duke Nukem 64 had a heavy influence on the FPS genre.

This week’s Shacknews Twitch Highlights ends with some Destruction Allstars gameplay, as TJ Denzer hopped for a special stream highlighting the new PS5 exclusive. If you wanna catch all of these streams live, be sure to follow Shacknews on Twitch. For more highlight videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.