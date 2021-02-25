New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach gameplay showcased at State of Play

We got our first look at gameplay in FNAF: Security Breach during the recent State of Play.
Donovan Erskine
1

The Five Nights at Freddy’s franchise is making the spring to next-gen platforms when Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach launches on PS5 later this year. Following its reveal last year, we got our first glimpse at gameplay during the latest PlayStation State of Play.

During the broadcast, we got a look at the various locations in FNAF: Security Breach, as well as the various sinister animatronics that players will be fleeing from.

Developing...

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

