Hot Wheels Unleashed racing game revealed for this fall Mattel and Milestone have announced Hot Wheels Unleashed, racing onto PC and consoles this fall.

Hot Wheels has been a staple in the toy-racing world for decades. Spanning generations, Hot Wheels has seen a countless number of collaborations and adaptations. Now, it looks like yet another is on the way. Mattel and Milestone have announced Hot Wheels Unleashed, a new racing video game based on the iconic brand, set to launch later this year.

Mattel and Milestone shared early details of Hot Wheels Unleashed with Shacknews. “Hot Wheels Unleashed is packed with action, offering miles of tracks and tons of fun across its single player, online multiplayer and split screen local co-op game modes. On top of customizing their favorite vehicles from the iconic Hot Wheels catalog, players can express their creativity in the revolutionary Track Editor, where they can build their own tracks to race on and share them with the community.” Hot Wheels Unleashed launches on September 30, 2021 for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC.

Hot Wheels Unleashed looks to tap into all of the over-the-top action and chaos that fans have come to expect from the brand. In the screenshots provided, we see a variety of vehicles and environments, with a lot of the tracks looking like they were plucked out of a real-life Hot Wheels setup.

“We’re all so committed in delivering the purest and most authentic Hot Wheels gameplay experience ever in a video game. We owe it to the Hot Wheels community and to our inner children,” said Michele Caletti, Executive Producer at Milestone.

Hot Wheels Unleashed is set to zoom onto all modern consoles as well as PC on September 30, 2021. The game is available now for pre-order on its official website. For future updates, stay right here on Shacknews.