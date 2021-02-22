Leaked videos may reveal Samsung's upcoming AR glasses New leaks further suggest Samsung will be releasing AR glasses to compete with Apple.

For years now, we’ve heard rumors of Apple making arrangements to step into the world of AR. With many reports suggesting a 2022 release date, the leaks have been getting more and more frequent. Now, one of Apple’s primary competitors may be looking to get into the space as well. Recently leaked videos may have revealed Samsung’s plan to release its own AR glasses against Apple in 2022.

This comes from MacRumors, as the site reported on recent Twitter posts made by @_h0x0d_. One tweet links to a video advertisement for Glasses Lite, an AR glasses device from Samsung. In the commercial, we see the user play video games, watch movies, and write emails. We also see the user use the AR glasses in tandem with their smart watch and PC.

The video doesn’t reveal a release window or price point, but if what we see is correct, Glasses Lite will be the name of Samsung’s upcoming device. It’s a pretty convincing leak, as its production value and presentation style is consistent with past Samsung reveals.

There was a second video included in the leak, called “Next Wearable Computing.” In this video, we see a user wearing a similar looking pair of AR glasses, using them to manipulate and move holograms in a 3D space. We also see them answer a holo call from another user. Lastly, the AR Simulation feature allows the user to transform their room into one seen in a 3D model. No further information is included.

If these leaks prove to be true, we may not be too far off from an official reveal. With Apple rumored to be releasing its own AR glasses in 2022, it’s likely Samsung will try to launch in the same window. For more on Apple and Samsung, stick with us right here on Shacknews.