ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 39 - Groovy!

It's time for a Sunday edition of skankcore64, my personal quest for Nintendo 64 glory by attempting to finish every North American game released for the console live on Shacknews Twitch. Join me today at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET for another exciting episode!

Episode 39 - Groovy!

Duke Nukem 64 is the current game on skankcore64, and it's the tenth that I am trying to beat for your entertainment on the official Shacknews Twitch channel. It's an interesting port to say the least. The graphics engine is definitely not the same as the PC DOS original, the forced inverted aim will eventually drive me mad, and the gratuitous censorship doesn't do a game like Duke any favors. All that being said, it is still Duke Nukem and he will still rip your head off and s*** down your neck! Stop by the channel to relive some one-liners or enjoy the embedded stream below.

