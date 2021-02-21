New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 39 - Groovy!

It's time to kick ass and chew bubblegum and skankcore64 is all out of gum, join us at 2 p.m PT/5 p.m ET for the biggest Duke Nukem 64 stream ever!
Bryan Lefler
1

It's time for a Sunday edition of skankcore64, my personal quest for Nintendo 64 glory by attempting to finish every North American game released for the console live on Shacknews Twitch. Join me today at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET for another exciting episode!

Episode 39 - Groovy!

Duke Nukem 64 is the current game on skankcore64, and it's the tenth that I am trying to beat for your entertainment on the official Shacknews Twitch channel. It's an interesting port to say the least. The graphics engine is definitely not the same as the PC DOS original, the forced inverted aim will eventually drive me mad, and the gratuitous censorship doesn't do a game like Duke any favors. All that being said, it is still Duke Nukem and he will still rip your head off and s*** down your neck! Stop by the channel to relive some one-liners or enjoy the embedded stream below.

This current playthrough comes courtesy of our excellent Sandwich Correspondent, Blake Morse. How did he persuade me to play this troubled port of a first-person shooter classic? With Shack Points, of course! I have recently overhauled the cost of our interactive Shack Point rewards for our Twitch content. Just by hanging out in chat on the Twitch channel, you can accrue Shack Points that are able to be spent on all kinds of fun rewards. Tell Steve what to play next on The Stevetendo Show or pick the next flight on Shack Air with Jan Ole Peek or decide the next game I have to roll credits in for skankcore64!

We greatly appreciate everyone that takes the time to join any of our livestreams. Whether you're chatting it up or just lurking about, we're very glad to have you! Please consider supporting our livestreaming efforts with a subscription to our Twitch channel. You can even get a free sub to use each month by linking your Twitch and Amazon accounts together for Prime Gaming.

Can't watch live? No problem! Shacknews YouTube has the best in Twitch Highlights and pre-recorded gaming content. If you want to catch up on VODs of skankcore64, you can find those on my YouTube channel.

Contributing Editor

From the test launch of the NES in New York to 4K gaming in his living room, Bryan Lefler has been immersed in video games his entire life. Battle tested in the arena shooters of the turn of the century yet kind to all animals that may cross him, Bryan enjoys a breadth of games but strives to be the best in any contest of digital skill. He is a former esports competitor and has been part of the Shacknews community for over 15 years. You can also catch him on skankcore64 streams on the Shacknews Twitch channel where he plays through the N64 library.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola