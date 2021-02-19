Shacknews Twitch Highlights: Dauntless, Duke Nukem 64, and MS Flight Simulator Let's round the week out with some more dope Twitch Highlights. Check it out!

If you’re familiar with Shacknews, you know that we love livestreaming. With hours and hours of content being streamed live every week, we understand that it’s hard for any one person to view it all. Because of that, we have Shacknews Twitch Highlights, where we edit the streams down into the most entertaining bits, so that you can still get your Shacknews fix.

This week’s episode of Shacknews Twitch Highlights kicks off with a special ShackStream, as we were joined by Andy and Jared from Phoenix Labs to check out Frost Escalation, the game's icy new update. Shacknews’ TJ Denzer and Bryan Lefler grouped up with the developers to take on powerful Behemoths and explore new locations.

Next up, we visit a recent episode of Shacknews’ movie and TV discussion show, Pop! Goes the Culture! On this episode, hosts Donovan and Greg talk about Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey being cast as the leads in The Last of Us for HBO, as well as the logo reveal for Sonic the Hedgehog 2. It’s a nice change of pace from what we usually do on Shacknews, so check it out!

We then go to Shacknews’ newest series, Shack Air! Jan Peek hops into the cockpit for some Microsoft Flight Simulator, taking us all along for the ride to check out some of the world’s most beautiful locations. In this installment, Jan uses the SN-1996 to transport firearms across the midwest.

That about does it for the latest episode of Shacknews Twitch Highlights. To catch these streams live, be sure to follow us over on Twitch. For more highlight videos, Subscribe to the Shacknews YouTube channel.