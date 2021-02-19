Unboxing & Review: Blizzard's 30th Anniversary Spectacular

Originally founded on February 8, 1991 in Irvine, CA as Silicon & Synapse, Blizzard Entertainment has been a dominating and influential force in gaming from the 16-bit era through today. The new company combination of Activision Blizzard is a monumental shift in size and scope compared to its early days, and Blizzard remains one of the most revered developers of PC and console titles with multiple fandoms numbering in the millions.

With 30 years of fan favorites and beloved classics in its repertoire, Blizzard certainly has a lot to celebrate upon reaching this anniversary. The company was kind enough to send some items commemorating its 30th Anniversary Spectacular to Shacknews Video Editor, Greg Burke. Take a look at the items and some extra exclusive swag in our video embedded below or on the Shacknews YouTube channel.

Blizzard Entertainment has kicked off its 30th Anniversary celebration after three long decades serving up some of the most loved franchises in PC and console gaming. The company grew in fame after releasing hits like Rock n' Roll Racing and The Lost Vikings for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. After being acquired in 1994, the company went through a couple of name changes but eventually landed on Blizzard after issues with its previous nomenclature. In November of that fateful year, Blizzard released the original Warcraft: Orcs & Humans to the world and the rest is literally video game history.

To commemorate this achievement, Blizzard sent a selection of clothing and a pin all emblazoned with its official 30th anniversary logo to Greg for review. There's also a look at some exclusive press items from the 30th anniversary, as well as a quick view of his chilly looking Arthas statue. He then talks about what Blizzard Entertainment means as a lifelong fan of its amazing library of games so stick around to the end for some personal insight and retrospection.

