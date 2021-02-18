Watch Robinhood & Reddit CEOs testify on GameStop (GME) stock before Congress here Robinhood's CEO and Reddit's co-founder will testify before the House Financial Services Committee in regards to GameStop's (GME) stock.

Following the ordeal that was the GameStop (GME) stock short squeeze, it was clear that there would likely be legal repercussions for some of the big players involved. Now, some of those involved will answer to congress. Today, both Robinhood and Reddit’s CEOs will testify before the House Financial Services Committee on GameStop’s (GME) stock.

Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev, Reddit co-founder and CEO Steve Huffman, and other executives will testify before the House Financial Services Committee today.

The entire hearing will be streamed live on YouTube thanks to the Washington Post. If you’d prefer to stay here, you can watch the hearing on Shacknews using the embed above.

Robinhood made some controversial moves when they began to restrict and limit users’ ability to buy and sell GameStop (GME) after the shares began to surge in value - a move that CEO Vlad Tenev will likely have to speak to today. As for Reddit CEO and co-founder Steve Huffman, his platform was home to r/WallStreetBets, the community that coordinated the initial plan to drive up prices of GameStop’s (GME) shares. For more on the ongoing situation surrounding GameStop (GME), we’ve got you covered here on Shacknews.