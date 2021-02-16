The Switch's success made Reggie Fils-Aimé's Nintendo retirement an 'easy' decision Reggie Fils-Aimé opens up about his decision to retire from Nintendo following the Switch's success.

With the wild and ongoing success of the Nintendo Switch, it’s weird to think that just over four years ago, Nintendo was in a bit of a rough spot. Coming off the disappointing results of the Wii U era, the Switch was a glimmering piece of hope for the future of Nintendo consoles. Interestingly enough, former President of Nintendo America Fils-Aimé says in a new interview that his decision to retire was made “easy” by the success of the Switch.

Reggie Fils-Aimé was featured in a special episode of Gamertag Radio where he spoke with host Danny Peña about a range of topics. During the discussion, the two talk about Reggie’s time at Nintendo, and his decision to retire.

“But no, it’s not a surprise, and candidly, knowing that it was going to be successful is what helped make my retirement decision easy because I knew the company was going to be in great shape for at least a few years.”

Reggie’s prediction turned out to be correct, as Nintendo has seen tremendous success in the years following the Switch’s launch. With record-setting system sales, the hybrid console is still a hot commodity every Holiday season. The Switch is also home to some of the best-selling games in recent Nintendo history, such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons. During his interview with Gamertag Radio, Reggie says that he knew the Switch would be a hit because it solved one of consumers’ biggest complaints about its predecessor - the ability to play anywhere.

Reggie Fils-Aimé's full interview with Gamertag Radio can be found on Danny Peña's YouTube channel.