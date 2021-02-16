Xbox Wireless Headset announced for the Series X Microsoft has revealed a new headset designed for its next-gen console.

New consoles mean new accessories. Although Microsoft put a strong emphasis on the fact that users would be able to pair their Xbox One accessories with the Series X/S, the company is still releasing new gear tailored for the next-gen systems. Microsoft has unveiled the Xbox Wireless Headset, the latest audio accessory design in-house for the Xbox Series X.

A full trailer and details for the new headset were posted to Xbox Wire on February 17. “With each new generation of our Xbox accessories, we’ve raised the bar for innovation by focusing on performance, stand-out features, quality, and accessibility to deliver immersive experiences across console, PC, and mobile devices,” the post reads.

In addition to top level game audio and chat quality, Microsoft states that its headset features supreme comfort and design. “The Xbox Wireless Headset is engineered for maximum comfort during extended gaming sessions with a lightweight design, ultra-soft large earcups made of polyurethane leather that distribute pressure evenly over the ears. It also features an adjustable headband with a thick cushion that easily fits wide-ranging head sizes and spreads pressure more evenly around the top of the head.”

In addition to use on consoles, players can pair their Xbox Wireless Headset to their PC if that’s their preferred platform. The headset can also be used on mobile devices for music and on-the-go gaming.

With the market for high-quality gaming headsets getting more and more crowded, it will be interesting to see how the Xbox Wireless Headset performs. The new Xbox Wireless Headset is available now on the Microsoft Store and costs $99 USD. For more on the Xbox Series X, stay right here on Shacknews.