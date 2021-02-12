Xur's location and wares for February 12, 2021 - Destiny 2 Find out where Xur is waiting and what items he is selling this week.

Friday has come again, Guardians, which means it is time to pay your weekly visit to Xur, the traveling Exotic merchant in Destiny 2. If you’re trying to figure out where he spawned this weekend, then we can help. Here’s Xur’s location and the items he is selling.

Xur’s location and wares for February 12, 2021 - Destiny 2

This week, the friendly Agent of the Nine can be found over in the Tower Hangar. As usual, he has a number of items up for grabs, and they’re all going to cost you Legendary Shards. Make sure you’re stocked up on these precious goods with our guide on how to farm Legendary Shards.

Head to the Hangar to find Xur.

Here’s a look at what Xur has to offer this week:

Young Ahamkara's Spine - 23 Legendary Shards Mobility : +10 Resilience : +14 Recovery : +7 Discipline : +12 Intellect : +10 Strength : +9 Total : 62

Dunemarchers - 23 Legendary Shards Mobility : +8 Resilience : +13 Recovery : +10 Discipline : +9 Intellect : +6 Strength : +15 Total : 61

Felwinter's Helm - 23 Legendary Shards Mobility : +18 Resilience : +6 Recovery : +6 Discipline : +14 Intellect : +2 Strength : +14 Total : 60

Hard Light - 29 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram - 97 Legendary Shards

Now that you have a good idea of what he is selling, let’s talk logistics. While it might be tempting to just ignore the other pieces you don’t want, we highly recommend grabbing everything that Xur has available. This will help flesh out your Collections, which will ensure that you always have the best items to work with in Destiny 2. The meta is always changing, and that means that armor and weapons that seem useless right now could see an update down the line that makes them far more viable.

With Xur's location found, you can now pick up all the goodies you want to buy. Now that Season of the Chosen is officially underway, Guardians have more than ever to take care of. Make sure you’re prepared for all the latest events and content by heading over to our complete Destiny 2 strategy guide.