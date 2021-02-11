Pokemon chooses Post Malone for 25th anniversary virtual concert The Pokémon Company and Post Malane are coming together this Pokémon Day to celebrate with a virtual concert.

Pokémon is kicking off its 25th anniversary on February 27, 2021 with a virtual concert featuring Post Malone.

The news was announced via a short trailer on the Pokémon YouTube channel, and the event will be watchable via the official Pokémon YouTube, Twitch, and the 25th anniversary website. Post Malone will help kick off the Pokémon Company's P25 music program, which it says will let it pair up with more artists to create music "through the lens of Pokémon."

On top of celebrating Pokémon with music, the 25th anniversary celebration will include some additional announcements prior to and after the Post Malone concert. Whether this means more content for games like Pokémon Sword and Shield as well as Pokémon Go, or news about future Pokémon games is unclear, but we'll be looking for any details that drop around that time.

Pokémon Go fans can also start celebrating early, with the Tour: Kanto event, which is set to kick off on February 20. The Pokémon Company also plans to give out a special code, which will allow Pokémon Sword and Shield players to download an exclusive Pikachu to their games which already knows the move Sing. There's also a music-themed Pokémon animated series marathon set to air on Pokémon TV on February 27, before the concert kicks things into high gear. It’s an exciting time to be a Pokémon fan and we'll be keeping our eyes out for any news or details about future Pokémon events and content as the days wear on.

For more news about Pokémon be sure to head over to our Pokémon page where we'll keep you updated on all the announcements and content coming out of Pokémon's 25th anniversary celebration.