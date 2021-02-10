New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie logo revealed, teases Tails

Sonic races back into theaters with an old friend in 2022.
Donovan Erskine
1

As far as video game movies go, 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog was among the better adaptations. Receiving generally positive responses from critics and fans, as well as impressing at the box office, it was a safe bet that Paramount would look to get a sequel into production. We’ve now got the first official details of that sequel, thanks to a new reveal. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will release in 2022, and will feature Sonic’s iconic partner, Tails.

The official Twitter account for the Sonic movie posted a brief teaser confirming the new details. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be released theatrically just over a year from now on April 8, 2022. What’s more, we also got an official logo for the movie, which clues us in to some minor story details. The “2” in the logo is a vibrant yellow, with two white tails protruding from its base. Sounds familiar?

Soft spoiler warning for the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

Those that saw the 2020 Sonic film and stuck around for the post-credits scene were treated to a cameo of none other than Sonic’s iconic partner and best pal, Miles “Tails” Prower. While brief, this scene let fans know that Tails had entered our world, and would be alongside sonic for a potential sequel. The new announcement from Paramount seemingly confirms Tails’ involvement in the new movie. It’s still yet to be seen how big of a role Tails will play in the story, or if other beloved Sonic characters, like Knuckles, could show up as well.

The 2020 Sonic film featured Parks and Recreation actor Ben Schwartz step into the role of Sega’s mascot, with Comedy legend Jim Carrey portraying the sinister Dr. Robotnik. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to release on April 8, 2022. For more on the Sonic the Hedgehog film series, stay right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

