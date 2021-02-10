Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie logo revealed, teases Tails Sonic races back into theaters with an old friend in 2022.

As far as video game movies go, 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog was among the better adaptations. Receiving generally positive responses from critics and fans, as well as impressing at the box office, it was a safe bet that Paramount would look to get a sequel into production. We’ve now got the first official details of that sequel, thanks to a new reveal. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will release in 2022, and will feature Sonic’s iconic partner, Tails.

The official Twitter account for the Sonic movie posted a brief teaser confirming the new details. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be released theatrically just over a year from now on April 8, 2022. What’s more, we also got an official logo for the movie, which clues us in to some minor story details. The “2” in the logo is a vibrant yellow, with two white tails protruding from its base. Sounds familiar?

Soft spoiler warning for the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

Groundbreaking. Thought provoking. Extremely obvious. Presenting the official title of the #SonicMovie sequel: Sonic the Hedgehog 2! Catch #SonicMovie2 in theatres in 2022. pic.twitter.com/SlVk7fakp3 — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) February 10, 2021

Those that saw the 2020 Sonic film and stuck around for the post-credits scene were treated to a cameo of none other than Sonic’s iconic partner and best pal, Miles “Tails” Prower. While brief, this scene let fans know that Tails had entered our world, and would be alongside sonic for a potential sequel. The new announcement from Paramount seemingly confirms Tails’ involvement in the new movie. It’s still yet to be seen how big of a role Tails will play in the story, or if other beloved Sonic characters, like Knuckles, could show up as well.

The 2020 Sonic film featured Parks and Recreation actor Ben Schwartz step into the role of Sega’s mascot, with Comedy legend Jim Carrey portraying the sinister Dr. Robotnik. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is set to release on April 8, 2022. For more on the Sonic the Hedgehog film series, stay right here on Shacknews.