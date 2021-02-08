Terraria canceled for Stadia after co-creator loses access to Google accounts Terraria co-creator Andrew Spinks cuts all ties with Google after a 3-week lockout from his accounts.

We’re all quite familiar with how frustrating it can be when you have to deal with locked or suspended accounts, especially when they’re entirely random. While these experiences are rough for users, they can have harsh ramification when the user in question happens to be the co-creator of one of the most popular video games of the last decade. Terraria co-creator Andrew Spinks has canceled development of Terraria on Stadia after being locked out of his Google accounts.

This news comes from Andrew Spinks himself, as the Terraria co-creator recently took to Twitter to air out his frustrations. “My account has now been disabled for over 3 weeks. I still have no idea why, and after using every resource I have to get this resolved you have done nothing but given me the runaround,” he stated. After reaching his limit with the company, Spinks announced that he is canceling development of Terraria for the Google Stadia platform.

My phone has lost access to thousands of dollars of apps on @GooglePlay. I had just bought LOTR 4K and can't finish it. My @googledrive data is completely gone. I can't access my @YouTube channel. The worst of all is losing access to my @gmail address of over 15 years. — Andrew Spinks (@Demilogic) February 8, 2021

“I can take this no other way than you deciding to burn this bridge. Consider it burned. #Terraria for @GoogleStadia is canceled. My company will no longer support any of your platforms moving forward,” Spinks said in a subsequent tweet. He apparently has struggled to get a resolution from Google over the past few weeks, and this is a move that will likely catch the attention of some of the company’s higher ups.

Spinks states that he hasn’t been able to access thousands of dollars worth of apps, movies, Google Drive data, and a 15-year old Gmail account. It’s been no secret that Stadia has struggled to garner a large audience like Google had envisioned. Just last week, we saw the company close one of its internal studios. Losing one of the most popular games of the last decade is yet another blow to the platform.

