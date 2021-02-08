New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Terraria canceled for Stadia after co-creator loses access to Google accounts

Terraria co-creator Andrew Spinks cuts all ties with Google after a 3-week lockout from his accounts.
Donovan Erskine
1

We’re all quite familiar with how frustrating it can be when you have to deal with locked or suspended accounts, especially when they’re entirely random. While these experiences are rough for users, they can have harsh ramification when the user in question happens to be the co-creator of one of the most popular video games of the last decade. Terraria co-creator Andrew Spinks has canceled development of Terraria on Stadia after being locked out of his Google accounts.

This news comes from Andrew Spinks himself, as the Terraria co-creator recently took to Twitter to air out his frustrations. “My account has now been disabled for over 3 weeks. I still have no idea why, and after using every resource I have to get this resolved you have done nothing but given me the runaround,” he stated. After reaching his limit with the company, Spinks announced that he is canceling development of Terraria for the Google Stadia platform.

“I can take this no other way than you deciding to burn this bridge. Consider it burned. #Terraria for @GoogleStadia is canceled. My company will no longer support any of your platforms moving forward,” Spinks said in a subsequent tweet. He apparently has struggled to get a resolution from Google over the past few weeks, and this is a move that will likely catch the attention of some of the company’s higher ups.

Spinks states that he hasn’t been able to access thousands of dollars worth of apps, movies, Google Drive data, and a 15-year old Gmail account. It’s been no secret that Stadia has struggled to garner a large audience like Google had envisioned. Just last week, we saw the company close one of its internal studios. Losing one of the most popular games of the last decade is yet another blow to the platform.

For more on game streaming service, visit the Google Stadia topic page on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola