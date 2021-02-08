Microsoft job listing seeks Producer for 'new project in the Halo universe' Microsoft is currently hiring for a "new project in the Halo universe."

Halo Infinite is set to launch this year and will mark the arrival of Microsoft’s most iconic franchise on its newest console. While developer 343 Industries is hard at work on the next mainline Halo, the studio is already looking at its next project in that universe. A new job posting at Microsoft for 343 Industries is looking for a Producer to work on a new project in the Halo universe.

As first spotted by GamesRadar, in the careers section of the Microsoft website, a new job listing has been posted for a Producer at 343 Industries in Redmond, Washington. While that would typically already be enough to ramp up speculation on the developer’s future projects, a line in the description explicitly confirms the development of a new title outside of Infinite. “343 Industries is looking for a Producer to help develop a new project in the Halo universe. This is your chance to work on one of the most exciting and creative intellectual properties in the industry with one of the industry’s most talented teams,” the listing reads.

This job listing confirms that 343 Industries is already in the early stages of working on a new Halo game that isn’t Halo Infinite. What’s interesting, is that the wording of the post, and the timing, would imply that this isn’t a mainline Halo game, but rather some sort of spinoff or ancillary title. The Halo franchise has seen its fair share of offshoots and adaptations, and we could be seeing another one soon.

343 Industries first took over development of the Halo franchise after Bungie departed just over a decade ago. In that time, 343 Industries has shipped two mainline Halo games, with its third set to launch this Fall. Halo Infinite was originally set to release in the late 2020 window, but was pushed to the closing months of 2021. For more on 343 Industries and the Halo series, stay right here on Shacknews.