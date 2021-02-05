HBO Max is making a second GameStop (GME) stock squeeze movie, in case one wasn't enough Another movie about GameStop's stock is in the works for HBO Max.

The ongoing situation surrounding GameStop stock is one we’ll be talking and learning about for years to come. It’s historical significance and the intensity in which it captured social media means that it will certainly be the subject of future entertainment adaptations. We already knew that Netflix was pouncing on the concept for a movie, and it looks like they’ve got some competition. A second film based on the GameStop (GME) stock squeeze is in development at HBO Max.

This news comes thanks to Variety, as the movie news website is famous for highly-credible scoops. The project already has producers attached, including Andrew Ross Sorkin and Jason Blum. Variety even has a brief plot synopsis of the upcoming film in its report.

“The film is described as exploring how a populist uprising of social media day traders beat Wall Street at their own game, turning the stock market upside down and shaking the financial world to its core.”

If you feel like you’re experiencing a serious case of Déjà vu, worry not. It was just days ago that we learned Netflix was working on a movie depicting the story of the GameStop stock squeeze. It’s strange to see two identical movies in development at separate studios, but not surprising. The GameStop (GME) situation seems ripe for a movie adaptation, and major studios are going to be stumbling over each other to be the first out of the door. It will be interesting to see if even more GameStop (GME) film/TV adaptations go into development.

The GameStop stock squeeze is still ongoing, as the stock continues to fluctuate and be unpredictable. For future updates on GameStop (GME), stick with us here on Shacknews.