Shacknews Twitch Highlights: Superman 64, MS Flight Simulator, and Fireworks Mania Let's head into the weekend with some Shacknews Twitch Highlights!

Another week of streaming in the books means another week of twitch highlights! We held several streams this week, covering a variety of different categories. It’s all wrapped up into this sweet little package that we like to call Shacknews Twitch Highlights. Let’s jump in and look at some of the best moments from the week in streaming.

This rendition of Shacknews Twitch Highlights starts off with the most recent episode of Skankcore 64. With Bomberman 64 in the rearview mirror, Shacknews Contributing Editor Bryan Lefler has moved on to Superman 64 on his quest to complete every game released for the Nintendo 64 in North America. Superman 64 was… strange to say the least, and Lefler discusses it all during his playthrough.

Next up we stop by Pop! Goes the Culture!, Shacknews’ weekly movie and television discussion/debate show. In this segment, hosts Donovan Erskine and Greg Burke talk about the reported Harry Potter series that’s in development at HBO Max. Pop! Goes the Culture! is a bit of a departure from the content we usually produce here at Shacknews, and it’s been a fun experiment thus far.

We then stop by our newest show, Shack Air. Hosted by Jan Peek, Shack Air is the most immersive Microsoft Flight Simulator stream you’re going to find. Short of an actual airplane, Jan has just about everything that a self-respecting pilot should have. On his latest adventure, Jan takes the SN-1996 for a trip through the beautiful land of Australia. Maybe he can find Guides Editor Sam Chandler while down there?

We wrap things up with News Editor TJ Denzer and another episode of Indie-licious. This time, Denzer jumps into Fireworks Mania to blow off some steam and launch fireworks. Of course, safe firework protocol is tossed aside in favor of causing unpredictable chaos.

That’s going to do it for the latest episode of Shacknews Twitch Highlights! To catch these shows live, follow us on Twitch. For more highlight videos, subscribe to the Shacknews YouTube channel.