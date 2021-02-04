Tadpole Treble Encore exclusive developer Q&A stream TJ and Blake sit down with the developers behind Tadpole Treble Encore to talk about the game's latest release on the Nintendo Switch.

Our resident indie game lover, TJ Denzer, recently had a chance to check out Tadpole Treble Encore on his weekly show, Indie-licious, where he was joined by Bitfinity developers Matthew Taranto and Michael Taranto.

In the stream, TJ and our very own Reviews Editor, Blake Morse, spoke with the Taranto brothers about Tadpole Treble Encore, what it was like creating the music for the game, and even how they created the mechanics of the levels to apply to different songs. The VOD also includes some gameplay for those interested in seeing exactly what Tadpole Treble Encore is.

You can check out the full stream using the embed above to see the game in action and to hear about all the things that Blake, TJ, and the Taranto brothers had to speak about. It’s a bit of a long VOD, but it’s definitely worth checking out if you have any interest in indie gaming.

Shacknews' Pop Culture extraordinaire, Donovan Erksine, reviewed the game when it made the jump to the Nintendo Switch recently, writing, “Tadpole Treble Encore is a cute and exciting spin on the rhythm game genre. With well-designed levels and a robust creative mode, BitFinity delivers a unique, if short experience. Though I wish the game was packing more in the content department, I can’t dish on the quality of what’s there. Exclusive to the Nintendo Switch, Tadpole Treble Encore is a great way to play one the better rhythm games of the past few years.” For more, make sure you check out our full Tadpole Treble Encore review.

