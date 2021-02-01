Xbox promises to support Black Voices beyond just Black History Month Xbox has detailed its plan to spotlight and celebrate black voices throughout Black History Month.

With February underway, that means we’ve arrived at Black History Month. With the purpose of highlighting and acknowledging some of the most impactful black figures in history, Black History Month has risen to the top of the collective societal conscience in recent years. In the entertainment world, we see companies take this month to celebrate and uplift black voices. That’s exactly what Xbox plans to do, as Microsoft has announced its initiatives for BHM 2021.

On the official Xbox Wire website, Microsoft shares its plans to highlight black voices not only throughout Black History Month, but beyond. “At Xbox, we are committed to building the most inclusive community on the planet, where everyone can experience the joy and connection of gaming and bring their authentic selves to the action. In 2021, we will be celebrating Black History Month by offering captivating gaming experiences, highlighting the contributions of influential Black and African American developers and creators, while raising awareness of important causes that matter to Black communities,” the statement reads.

Xbox also highlights some of the games that can be picked up on the Microsoft Store that feature prominent black characters, such as Watch Dogs 2 and Apex Legends. They also share a livestream schedule for the entire month of February that will highlight Black content creators, developers, and video game characters.

What’s really interesting about Microsoft’s post on Black History Month is its commitment to continue to uplift black voices after the month is over. Oftentimes, companies are criticized for only caring about black issues during BHM, some being accused of “performative allyship.” If Microsoft does indeed continue its efforts beyond this month, it will further solidify the company’s desire to create a more diverse and inclusive space.

Visit the Black Lives Matter page on Shacknews for more on how the entertainment world is reacting, adapting, and working to create an environment that is more welcoming of black voices.