Xur's location and wares for January 29, 2021 - Destiny 2 Find out where Xur is and what he is selling this week in Destiny 2.

Another week has come and gone, and that means it is time for Destiny 2 players' favorite Agent of the Nine to arrive. Those looking to know Xur’s location and what he has for sale this week will find everything they need right here.

This week, players looking to purchase new items from Xur can head over to Watcher's Grave on Nessus and pick up his latest offerings. Xur will be around until 12 p.m. EST on Tuesday February 2, 2021, so make sure you grab any items you want from him before then.

Head to Watcher's Grave and climb the giant tree to find Xur.

As usual, we’ve broken down the list of items that Xur has for sale below. Please take a look.

Armamentarium - 23 Legendary Shards

- 23 Legendary Shards Getaway Artist - 23 Legendary Shards

- 23 Legendary Shards Shinobu's Vow - 23 Legendary Shards

- 23 Legendary Shards Graviton Lance - 29 Legendary Shards

- 29 Legendary Shards Exotic Engram - 97 Legendary Shards

As always, we recommend picking up any items that Xur is selling that you don’t already have in your Collections. This will ensure that you don’t have to worry about earning that particular item later, should you choose to go for 100% completion. It’s also just worth having all of the Exotic items unlocked in your Collection as Bungie changes how weapons and armor stack up against others all the time. This often leads to people finding new “game-changers”, which you might find useful if you like maximizing your potential in-game.

If you’re running low on the currency that Xur likes, then you can always check out our guide on how to farm Legendary Shards for the latest strategies on how to get them. We also have a ton of in-depth content available in our complete Destiny 2 strategy guide, which we’re constantly updating to bring you more info and content.

Now that you know Xur’s location and the wares he is offering this week, be sure to stop by and grab whatever you need. Stay safe, Guardians.