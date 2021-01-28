Where to buy Gamestop (GME) stock right now Looking to purchase some GameStop (GME) stock but not sure where to go? We can help.

As the stock market continues to go crazy, some online brokers like Robinhood have removed the option for investors to trade GameStop (GME) and other stocks like AMC (AMC). If you’re trying to invest in the latest market movements, then you’re going to want to know where to buy GameStop (GME) stock. We can help.

Where to buy GameStop (GME) stock right now

With many apps and online brokers limiting the trade of GameStop stock today, users are looking for other places that still have the option of buying open. It is also worth noting that some online brokers have also shut off buying of stocks from other companies that are seeing movement like AMC (AMC) and Nokia (NOK). These stocks should also be available through the brokers included here.

Last updated at 1:53 p.m. ET on January 28, 2021.

With many online brokers claiming that GameStop is in a "volatile state", Robinhood and others have disabled the ability to purchase shares.

As of the time of writing, these online brokers are offering GameStop stock to investors:

If you know of any other online brokers that are selling GameStop stocks, please reply in the comments below. If you have any experience with the listed above brokers not letting you buy GameStop stock, then please let us know as well.

Entries on this list may stop allowing buys at any point. We'll do our best to keep it up to date throughout the coming days as more online brokers allow or shut down the buying of GameStop and other stocks that are being affected by the current movements within the market.

Now that you know where to buy GameStop stock right now, those looking to purchase this stock can sign up and join in. For more info on stocks and the latest news on the big surges we’re seeing right now, please check out our game trader page.